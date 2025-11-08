Govt inaugurates committee for Africa Tourism, Creative Economy Expo

The Federal Government, FG Wednesday inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the forthcoming Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo, which scheduled to hold from November 24 to 25, 2025.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, said the initiative represents a strategic step toward positioning Africa’s cultural, creative and tourism sectors as drivers of economic growth, regional integration and global competitiveness.

Muhammad said the Expo, themed ‘Optimising Africa’s Comparative and Competitive Advantage for Accelerated Trade and Economic Growth,’ will serve as a platform for engaging policymakers, investors, innovators and creators across the continent.

He charged the committee to deliver a world-class event that showcases Africa’s rich heritage and creative potential, stressing the importance of collaboration, transparency and professionalism in the planning process.

The Chairman of the LOC, Mallam Denja Abdullahi, pledged the committee’s readiness to deliver a high-impact expo, saying the event will unveil ‘Agenda 2030’, a continental framework aimed at increasing Africa’s contribution to global trade from 2 per cent to 10 per cent by the end of the decade through strategic investments in tourism and the creative economy.

Abdullahi commended the commitment of the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, whom he credited with driving several innovative, data led reforms within the sector.

He explained that the LOC had already begun engaging key stakeholders across Africa, including government agencies and private sector actors, to ensure full participation at the Expo.

Activities lined up for the event include exhibitions, trade fairs, investment workshops, cultural displays, B2B meetings, and a peer review mechanism for African countries.

The Ministry assured its continued support for the committee throughout the planning and execution of the Expo, which is being organised in partnership with Afrocultour Nigeria Ltd.