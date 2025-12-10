Harbor releases The Magna Carta of Leadership

It is the marine deck officer’s second book, this time with a focused exploration of leadership insights. The highly recommended work arrives at a crucial moment, when the nation is in dire need of fresh intervention within its leadership ranks.

Chigozie Harbor, author of Lesson from the Sea (2020), has written a new, compelling and insightful book titled, The Magna Carta of Leadership, which many professionals have described as “leadership compass”. Scheduled to be unveiled in Umuahia, Abia State, this December, the book, like his debut nonfiction work, is published by Purple Shelves, Lagos.

The statement released Monday said the new book TMCL “gives its readers the mindset, tools, and real-world wisdom to lead with clarity, courage, and purpose.” The statement added: “We are hoping that everyone who aspires to be leaders will dig into the book for guidance and deep inspiration.”

The book is designed for current and aspiring leaders in business, government, education, and community settings.

This book equips you not only to navigate today’s complex challenges but to build resilient teams, inspire lasting commitment, and create ethical, sustainable impact in an unpredictable world. Whether you are leading a startup through disruption or a nation through crisis, The Magna Carta of Leadership gives you the mindset, tools, and real-world wisdom to lead with clarity, courage, and purpose.

Related News

Amara Chimeka, CEO of Purple Shelves, said: “Captain Chigozie Harbor is a distinguished maritime officer and scholar. It is no surprise that he is full of so much wit and wisdom. This new book, The Magna Carta of Leadership, follows the same tradition of breaking down complexities into easy-to-read-and-understand information, as also seen in his first book, Lessons From Sea (also published by Purple Shelves in 2020). We at Purple Shelves Literary Services are glad to be associated with him and his work”.

In an age of accelerating change, artificial intelligence, hybrid workforces, and rising ethical expectations, leadership is no longer a mystery reserved for the few; it is a learnable, deliberate craft that anyone can master.

This book distills decades of research, timeless principles, and hard-won lessons from both iconic triumphs and spectacular failures into a clear, actionable roadmap.

Captain Chigozie Harbor is recognised for his excellent leadership capabilities and environmental strategies in the maritime industry.Harbor is certified as Master of Merchant Ships Above 3000 Gross Tonnage, Senior Dynamic Positioning Officer (SDPO) certified by the Nautical Institute London where he was formerly a Member of the Institute and now being reviewed as an Associate Fellow of the same Institute, experienced Ship security Officer, certified Company and port facility security (CSO/PFSO), an internal Auditor for International Safety Management (ISM)a Certified Train the Trainer from DNV Academy, Singapore. He is also certified for the Survey and Examination of Lifting Appliances from Ocean Technology Group (owned by Lloyd’s Register)Horton, Norway. Harbor is an ardent researcher in Educational Leadership and Policy. a Fellowof the Association of Leaders and Policy Professionals, and a member of the Association of Educational Management and Policy Professionals, to mention a few.

Harbor’s wealth of experience and exposure are readily made available in his writings as resource materials to guide and to shape the mindsets of his readers who aspire to be more versatile and ready for the tasks ahead. From December 30, 2025, The Magna Carta of Leadership is available nationwide and can also be purchased on several online platforms.