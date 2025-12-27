Imose creates platform for fashion, beauty, women empowerment

Following its maiden edition in June this year, Imose made a return on December 18 and 19 at the La Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos with a much better and promising blend of fashion, beauty, wellness, business, and culture.

The event, which was designed as a platform for fashion and lifestyle interrogation, attracted top designers, emerging brands, and creative entrepreneurs in what organisers described as a vibrant marketplace and community space.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos, seasoned banker and Convener of Imose Exhibition, Mrs Angela Jide-Jones, reassured that Imose 1.1 would strengthen partnerships and curating a richer marketplace.

She disclosed that the decision to hold a second edition in December was intentional, adding that part of the vision of Imose was not to be a one-off event in a year.

According to Jide-Jones, “our maiden edition, which held in June 2025, welcomed over eight hundred attendees and seventy emerging businesses across beauty, fashion, wellness, handmade products, and lifestyle brands. But beyond the numbers, what touched us most were the stories — the young entrepreneurs who made their first major sales, the brands that secured new partnerships, the women who rediscovered their confidence, and the sense of connection and hope that filled the room. That day, we realised that Imose was more than an event. It was becoming a movement. A community. A bridge to possibility.”

The exhibition was an offshoot of the long-standing humanitarian work of the Sewa Foundation, through which its founder, Jide-Jones, has supported widows for over two decades.

She explained that her journey with widows revealed a deeper challenge. While supporting mothers, she realised that their children also needed opportunities, especially as many young people graduate from school without jobs.

Ejiro Amos Tafiri, one of Imose’s partners, commended the team for its work. She said, “having a platform specifically seeking to uplift and to recognise the very beginners in their industry is really laudable. We really appreciate that. And then to handhold them, match them with mentors, give them a safe space to learn, gain experience, thrive, it’s really commendable. So thank you much for this laudable initiative.”

One of the exhibitors at the June edition, Jumoke Alaka, CEO of Imani Kids, recalled her experience, describing Imose as a turning point for her business.

“During the exhibition, she went round every store and even sponsored sales. There were thoughtful gifts, cupcakes, pictures, and constant encouragement. After Imose, I became an ambassador because I kept telling everyone about it.”