In Football My Freedom, Super Falcon’s Kanu unveils journey of hope, triumph

Comedian and artist, Lawal Michael Nasiru also known as Nasboi (left); mother of author, Mrs Ngozi Kanu; author and Super Falcon’s star, Uchenna Kanu and Co-founder of The Plug, Bizzle Osikoya, at the launch of Football my Freedom at the University of Lagos.

Super Falcons star, Uchenna Kanu, unveiled her debut book, Football My Freedom, a deeply personal memoir that chronicles her life and journey from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

Kanu’s memoir, launched in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), highlights her powerful story of resilience, survival, self-belief, faith and the support system that has kept her grounded through the highs and lows of professional sports.

The book is a raw and heartfelt account of Kanu’s life, tracing her journey from a young girl playing football in the streets of Aba, Abia State to becoming a record-breaking collegiate athlete in the United States and, ultimately, a global star in women’s football.

The memoir is described as a story of “resilience, faith, and triumph,” detailing her childhood struggles, personal battles, and the transformative power of the beautiful game.

Speaking at the launch, Kanu captured her early life struggles in Aba, and the fire outbreak that made her family live in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, including training on uneven pitches, playing barefoot and battling societal pressures that doubted girls’ participation in football.

She said the book also detailed her ascent through the national youth ranks, her defining moments of athletics’ scholarship in the United States, her record-breaking collegiate career, and her eventual rise to the Super Falcons and the global stage.

Kanu read excerpts from the book and shared her most vulnerable moments, including injuries, crushing defeats, self-doubt and the disappointment and pressure of representing Nigeria’s national team.

She said she decided to detail every account of her life as a motivation to youths who have dreams but owing to life circumstances would want to give up their hopes.

“This book is my truth, my journey, my struggles and my gratitude. I want young girls and boys across Africa to know that dreams are valid, even when the world feels loud. Football saved me, and gave me an escape route, as well as opened doors I never imagined,” she remarked.

In her keynote address, soccer analyst and television presenter, Chisom Mbonu-Ezekoke, said Uchenna’s path to success was carved from hardship, not privilege.

Mbonu-Ezekoke said the footballer, who was raised in Aba, did not grow up with perfect pitches, quality boots or ideal training conditions, but instead found strength in adversity. She said Uchenna rejected negative stereotypes about the commercial city, describing Aba as a place rich in character and resilience.

“Uchenna did not have perfect conditions. She had streets, setbacks and even a devastating fire outbreak. She had a hundred reasons to give up, but she chose to move forward,” Mbonu-Ezekoke said.

Mbonu-Ezekoke recounted how football became Uchenna’s safe space and escape route, transforming her from a child navigating difficult streets into a global figure gracing international pitches.

She further described the book as more than a sports memoir, calling it “a combat story” that carries “fire” and “fighting spirit” beyond the boundaries of football.

Mbonu-Ezekoke also used the moment to remind parents and mentors of their critical role in shaping destinies, citing Uchenna’s mother as a key figure who believed in her daughter’s talent and gave her the freedom to pursue football.

The book, according to the presenter, is not just about sport but about “survival, faith, and possibility,” celebrating a woman who turned pain into power and football into freedom.

“This is not just a literary event. It is a celebration of resilience and a reminder that no matter what life throws at you, you can still score the winning goal,” she added.

Addressing young girls in attendance and those watching online, she urged them not to see their background as a limitation, describing Uchenna as living proof that a difficult start does not define one’s future.