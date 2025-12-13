In The Bone River, Albert blends Efik tradition with urban fantasy

Ouida Books has unveiled The Bone River, the debut novel by Nkereuwem Albert. The unveiling brought together journalists, writers, cultural critics, booksellers, and literary enthusiasts in a vibrant celebration of storytelling, performance, and community.

Moderated by Amyn Bawa-Allah, a literary content creator, copy editor, and host of Something Bookish, a podcast that amplifies underrepresented voices in literature. With years of experience in content strategy and community building, she works across digital platforms to engage readers and support authors. She also hosts two book clubs: The Indulgent Bibliophile, focused on immersive, character-driven reads, and TIB in Translation, which explores global stories through translated fiction. Her work lives at the intersection of storytelling, community, and culture. Her latest literary project is www.somethingbookish.com.

When she’s not organising bookish magic, you’ll find her deep in multiple novels, watching a K-drama, or indulging in her two latest hobbies: colouring while listening to an audiobook.

Set in Calabar, the novel is a sweeping work of urban fantasy, steeped in Efik tradition, supernatural intrigue, and a richly detailed magical system. In a version of Calabar where necromancers walk alongside masquerades and merpeople, four ancient Houses must protect the secret peace. Two women must forge their destinies while the four Houses vie for power.

Drawing deeply from the traditions of southern Nigeria, The Bone River, weaves a story that is unapologetically African, magical, and thrilling from the very first page.

With outstanding world-building, sharp character dynamics, and immersive cultural texture, the author delivers a debut novel that promises to become a landmark of Nigerian speculative fiction.

Related News

The event featured an engaging lineup of readings, conversations, and performances. After Sharon Adeoye Ajanlekoko introduced the event, there was live readings and conversation with the author on craft, culture, and imagination. There were equally cutting of cake to celebrate the book’s official unveiling and Book signing, where attendees received personalised copies and drama performance inspired by Bone River, was staged by Isoken Arude and Peculiar Adunni.

Guests described the launch as immersive, culturally rich, and emotionally resonant — a fitting celebration for a novel that honours both memory and storytelling.The event ended with a vote of thanks by Lola Shoneyin, Director, Ouida Books, who is committed to promoting authentic Nigerian storytelling for children. Supported by the European Union, she seeks to build sustainable structures that strengthen the children’s book ecosystem in Nigeria.

Wole Talabi, author of Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon, described the book as, a wild, fun and unapologetically African story of gods, magic, memory, and secret politics. “You won’t have any time to catch your breath as you get swept up into Nkereuwem’s version of Calabar, where two women must forge their own destinies as necromancers, spirits, ancient Houses and masquerades struggle for ascendancy in the shadows of a secret peace,” Talabi said.

An opinion also supported by Marvellous Michael Anson, author, Firstborn of the Sun.

According to him, there’s a rise of new and exciting writers from the continent, and Nkereuwem’s voice is a thrilling addition. Albert takes readers on a thrilling journey into the perilous world of magic and culture inspired by the southernmost parts of Nigeria.”

Born in Lagos, Albert spent his early adult years in Calabar. His short fiction and essays have featured in publications such as Omenana, Fusion Fragment, FIYAH Magazine, Will This Be A Problem and more, and has been awarded the Dream Foundry Prize for Emerging Writers. When he is not writing, he works as a dentist. The Bone River is his first novel.