Moonbeam is ‘Book of Detty December’, says Sadare

Moonbeam: An Anthology of Short Stories by Nigeria’s Foremost Culture Journalists has been officially declared the ‘Book of Detty December” by Inspiro Productions’ CEO, promoter, producer, and creative economy strategist, Mr. Ayoola Sadare.

The pronouncement followed a courtesy visit by the anthology’s editor, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou, and one of the contributors, Mr. Terh Agbedeh, to Inspiro Productions’ Lagos office — where Sadare, having begun reading the work he got at Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF) 2025, immediately recognised its cultural urgency and relevance in the December festivities now widely known as ‘Detty December’.

“From the first few pages, I knew immediately: Moonbeam must be the official book of Detty December,” Sadare said. “Detty December is not just about nightlife, tourism, or concerts. It is a season of stories — and Moonbeam captures the heart, chaos, inspiration, and lived realities of Nigerians more than anything else I’ve read this year.”

Published by Narrative Landscape Press, Moonbeam is a groundbreaking anthology authored by 15 of Nigeria’s most respected culture journalists: Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Adeniyi Kunnu, Akeem Lasisi, Anote Ajeluorou, Evelyn Osagie, Gregory-Page Nwakunor, Henry Akubuiro, Jahman Anikulapo, Molara Wood, Nehru Odeh, Okechukwu Uwaezuoke, Sam Omatseye, Sumaila Isa Umaisha, Terh Agbedeh and Toni Kan

The book is dedicated to the late Evelyn Osagie, whose passion for culture, storytelling, and humanity, helped shape its vision. Her passing adds emotional weight to the anthology and deepens its cultural significance.

“The synergy between Moonbeam and ‘Detty December’ is unmistakable,” Sadare further explained. “As the season continues to grow into one of Africa’s largest yearly cultural movements, filled with homecomings, parties, reconnections, reflection, and shared memories, the anthology mirrors this experience with stories that are humorous, emotional, stylish, unfiltered, and powerfully relatable. Written by the very journalists who have spent decades documenting Nigeria’s December lifestyle, Moonbeam becomes both witness and participant in the nation’s festive identity and narrative.”

Ajeluorou expressed gratitude for the endorsement, noting that the book was created as a love letter to Nigerians and their layered realities, adding, “To see it embraced as a December cultural artefact is deeply rewarding,” just as Agbedeh added that December turns Lagos into a global cultural capital, making it the perfect moment for Nigerian stories like those in Moonbeam to shine. Early reviews describe the anthology as “an honest portraiture of the Nigerian condition,” “bold, humorous, and emotionally intelligent,” and “a major addition to Nigeria’s literary and cultural canon.”

Following the declaration, Inspiro Productions announced plans for several December-focused activations to integrate Moonbeam into the season’s ecosystem. These include Moonbeam Pop-Up Reading at bars, lounges, hotels, and December events; the #MoonbeamDecember influencer challenge; integration into event gift tote bags, lounge VIP packages, lifestyle experiences and collaborations with concerts, art fairs, travel companies, hotels, restaurants, bookstores, and cultural institutions. Discussions with major December organisers are already underway to position Moonbeam not only as the official reading companion of Detty December but a perfect reading material to pack into hampers for loved ones.

Inspiro Productions — a creative enterprise powering culture, events, entertainment strategy, media, and creative economy solutions — continues to shape Lagos’ cultural landscape through platforms such as the Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) and Planet Afrobeats, championing Lagos as the Afrobeats Capital of the World. Declaring Moonbeam as ‘Book of Detty December’ further reinforces the company’s role in driving Nigeria’s creative future.

Moonbeam is available through the Narrative Landscape Press website, major bookstores nationwide, and Amazon.