Music foundation forges distinct sonic future with producer camp

The Massive Music Foundation (MMF) has announced plans for what may become one of its most influential initiatives to date, a Music Producer Camp designed to develop the next generation of creators in Afrohouse, Afrotech, Afrofusion and culturally rooted electronic music.

The initiative that is to launch within the next eighteen months, reflects MMF’s continued commitment to shaping the future of African sound and reinforces the leadership of its founder, Ayodeji Pius Adetiloye, known professionally as OnlyOneMassive, whose work increasingly positions him as a cultural architect dedicated to sustainable creative development across the continent.

OnlyOneMassive’s multifaceted career as a DJ, producer, educator and community builder has earned him recognition both locally and internationally. Through The Vibes DJ Academy, which operates in Lagos and the UK, and through extensive online training, he has mentored hundreds of DJs, blending technical proficiency with cultural depth. His teaching has helped young creatives understand the expanding landscape of Afrohouse, Afrotech, Afrofusion and broader electronic genres. His achievements as a Pioneer DJ GRV6 Global Artist and African Ambassador and Music Curator for Heavy Hits DJ Pool in New York, alongside his work as a performer, have further strengthened his role as a strategist influencing the evolution of African sound.

The forthcoming Producer Camp seeks to address a longstanding gap within Nigeria’s music ecosystem: structured support for music producers. Despite Nigeria’s global prominence, many emerging producers lack access to training, equipment and development pathways, especially those exploring electronic, experimental or indigenous-inspired sound. MMF intends to bridge this gap by creating an environment where Afrohouse, Afrotech, Afrofusion and traditional Nigerian rhythms can be studied, developed and innovated with intention.

For OnlyOneMassive, producers remain central to the growth of any musical movement. He describes them as the individuals who shape dancefloors, influence artistic direction and lay the foundations for new genres. The Producer Camp is therefore envisioned as a comprehensive development programme providing hands-on training in music production, sound design, arrangement and performance, with an emphasis on integrating Nigerian cultural identity into contemporary electronic sound. Participants will also receive mentorship, access to equipment, production tools and industry-relevant guidance, offering resources that many young creatives struggle to obtain independently.

MMF has also indicated long-term plans to introduce international scholarship opportunities, enabling exceptional producers to participate in global residencies or advanced training programmes. This approach reflects the growing need for sustainable support systems rather than temporary visibility, ensuring that young African creatives can compete and collaborate within the global music industry.

The Producer Camp aims to nurture producers who are technically skilled, culturally informed and artistically grounded. In addition to production training, participants will be exposed to branding, storytelling, music business and career development, ensuring long-term artistic and professional growth.

MMF’s new direction mirrors the evolution of OnlyOneMassive himself. His journey from performer to educator, mentor, curator and now strategic cultural architect highlights a commitment to initiatives designed to outlast individual careers. The Producer Camp embodies his belief that the future of African sound must be intentionally developed through access, empowerment and sustained cultural investment.

With its clear vision and long-term roadmap, the MMF Producer Camp has the potential to become one of the continent’s most influential creative development programmes. It is a platform designed to inspire new genres, cultivate exceptional producers and support cultural storytellers who understand both their craft and their heritage. It points toward a future where Nigerian sound continues to be recognised for its originality, depth and innovation, and where producers have the resources and training to shape that future with confidence.