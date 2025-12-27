Owen Odigie and the rise of global black ambition in prestige television

Nigerian-American writer, producer and entrepreneur Owen Odigie is emerging as a new voice in global entertainment, with storytelling rooted in the lived experiences of the Black diaspora.

Odigie is the founder and CEO of Opulence Entertainment, a media company operating at the intersection of creativity, capital and culture. His work centers on telling nuanced, aspirational stories that reflect how Black professionals navigate power, ambition and identity across borders.

His latest project, Osa’s Vantage, is a prestige dramedy inspired by Odigie’s personal journey through elite professional and academic environments where representation was often limited. The series explores excellence under pressure, cultural identity and reinvention through a distinctly Black and international lens.

Before transitioning into entertainment, Odigie began his career at Goldman Sachs, working across complex financial structures and capital markets before moving into early-stage venture investing. He later earned both an MBA and a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, where he served as Student Body President and Commencement Speaker — formative experiences that continue to shape his creative and strategic vision.

According to Odigie, Osa’s Vantage was born from a desire to tell stories he rarely saw reflected on screen. “I wanted to create a series that captures how ambition actually operates for Black professionals globally — the pressure, the contradictions, and the quiet negotiations that happen in elite spaces,” he said.

The series, the flagship project of Opulence Entertainment, follows young Black professionals navigating ambition, belonging and power within an elite business school as they carve out identities in New York City and on a global stage.

Developed independently, Osa’s Vantage has been packaged with a focus on ownership, creative control and financial participation. Odigie co-financed the project and led early grassroots screenings across New York.