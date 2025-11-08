Promoting literacy, children reading culture @ Acada Book Festival

As part of efforts aimed at promoting literacy and nurturing lifelong love for reading among children, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) recently returned for the seventh edition in Lekki, Lagos.

As the nation’s first and largest children’s book festival, ACBF continues to provide a platform that amplifies indigenous authors, showcases diverse stories, and inspires young readers across the country.

Themed, “Book an adventure,” ACBF convener, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, said the festival celebrates the idea that every book is a journey—into imagination, history, culture, and self-discovery.

To her, the theme underscores the role of storytelling in helping children explore new worlds, ask bold questions, and see themselves as active participants in shaping the future.

She added, “adventure lies at the heart of every great story, and this year, we want children to discover reading as a doorway to endless possibilities. ‘Book an adventure’ is more than a theme — it’s an invitation for young readers to explore knowledge, culture, and imagination.’

Speaking with The Guardian, Talabi recalled, “we started in 2019 and we have done it every year. Even during COVID-19, we moved it online for 2020 and 2021. In 2022, we came back to having it in person.”

Speaking further, she added the objectives include, helping children have access to story books, helping authors have platform for selling their books and letting the world know that they have written books for children.

There were diverse programme of activities, including author-led book readings, book chats, featured books, story time, book exhibitions, chess tournament, a young authors’ spotlight, insightful sessions for parents and teachers, and professional workshops for writers, illustrators, and publishers.

This year’s festival featured more than 20 original children’s books. Notable titles include, The Invincible Will by Amadi Njoku; Bisola and the Colourful Jars by Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida; The Magical Market of Maraba by Solape Azazi; I Wish I Could Fly by Ekanem Selia; The Water School by Ogbu Eme; Tommy Can Win Too by Ayodeji Anifowose; Sleep Tight Friends by Eniola Olajobi; A New School Experience by Eshema Momoh; The Talking Mushroom and Other Stories by Chinenyenwa Ibekaku; and The Boy who Grew Backwards by Kanyisola Balogun-Kuku; among others.

The festival’s name, Akada, was derived from the Yoruba word, which means a lover of literacy and books.

Since its launch, ACBF has drawn over 10,000 attendees and donated more than 5,000 books, creating wider access to quality reading materials. Beyond introducing children to African stories and authors, the festival also empowers parents and educators to nurture a love for reading, embrace shared reading practices, and inspire the next generation of African storytellers.

This year’s focus also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), by advancing inclusive learning, amplifying diverse cultural voices, and expanding equal access to literacy opportunities for all children.

Concerning her expectations, Talabi noted, “I hope the children will leave here having a good time that they will be excited by the range of story books available. That they would have discovered new books and parents would have the opportunity to bond with their children over an activity that is for the whole family.”