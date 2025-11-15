Show Dem Camp channels Nollywood Nostalgia in Afrika Magik listening party

Nigerian hip-hop heavyweights Show Dem Camp (SDC) unveiled their new album AFRIKA MAGIK at an exclusive Nollywood-themed listening party held in partnership with Hennessy.

The immersive event drew on the golden era of Nigerian cinema, framing the album’s release within a world of throwback glamour, dramatic flair, and cultural pride.

The celebration stretched from evening into the early hours of release day as friends, collaborators, and fans gathered to honour SDC’s latest creative chapter. Featured artists including Taves, BOJ, Winny, Fave and others made appearances, while Hennessy curated a menu of signature cocktails named after tracks from the album. Throughout the night, the duo previewed new music and delivered live performances alongside acts like BOJ, Ajebutter, and Winny, creating an atmosphere that blended nostalgia with contemporary artistry.

Speaking during the event, the duo reflected on the inspiration behind the project. “With this album we are celebrating our roots and the magic of where we come from,” they shared. “We grew up on the nostalgic Nollywood vibe that had drama and influenced our version of pop culture, and we wanted to channel that energy into something fresh. This album and this party is a reminder that our stories, our sound, and our culture will always be timeless.”

AFRIKA MAGIK marks yet another significant milestone for Show Dem Camp, whose decade-long evolution continues to shape African hip-hop. Known for pushing sonic and cultural boundaries through their Clone Wars and Palmwine Music series, the duo’s latest project reaffirms their commitment to storytelling that resonates deeply both at home and across the diaspora.

As SDC steps into this new era, their creative momentum extends beyond music to festivals, global performances, and partnerships that amplify African artistry.