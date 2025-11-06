Temple Muse presents Igwebuike’s ‘The Space Between Worlds: A Cartography of Self’

All is set for the maiden solo exhibition in Nigeria is multidisciplinary artist, researcher, and cultural strategist, Myles Igwebuike. Presented by Temple Muse and titled, ‘The Space Between Worlds: A Cartography of Self,’ it is an introspective art exhibition encompassing sculpture, painting, textile, photography and sound. The award-winning multimedia artist creates works of art and design that expound on

heritage, urbanism and diplomacy.

In this showcase, Myles Igwebuike presents a way of thinking through making, rooted in material intelligence, spiritual continuity and collective memory. With a display covering sculptures, textiles, paintings and prints, Igwebuike’s aim is for viewers to uncover the hidden language of the material; thus this collection rejects the colonial hunger for clarity, and rather embraces complexity and untranslatability as acts of resistance.

Commenting on Myles’ work, Professor Spyros Bofylatos says, “Learning without making, moving or critiquing is not learning; it is a sterile transfer of information. To learn is to make yours; it is to take a piece of the universe into

your body.”

A graduate of the prestigious Royal College of Art, London, Igwebuike engages in a research-led approach that challenges the conventions of creation and presents a radical way of interacting with art and the material world around us. Igwebuike’s works capture the similarities and tension—in terrain, culture and development—between Enugu, Luanda, Fes and London, where he spends most of his time.

In paintings such as Ụzọ Ụwa (Path of the World), Igwebuike captures public space

as a system of movement, memory and collective negotiation; deploying abstract

lines as metaphors for connection and mobility, and masterfully representing recurrent urban typologies such as thresholds, courtyards, axes, patches and confluences in extension of his research into architectural informality.

Of the sculpture Ụjọ (Fear/Awe), Igwebuike’s rationale centers on emotional duality, where beauty provokes discomfort and the sublime unsettles the viewer. His ‘Kedu’ textile is reimagined from akwete woven backwards and upcycled from remnants, relaying greeting and a renewal that transforms discarded threads into dialogue.

“I listen to the logic of matter, the way fabric folds, the way metal resists heat, the way soil stains, and allow form to find its rhythm,” he says. “Ideas emerge through conversation with materials, not through control.”

Comprising works in textile, pigment, metal, and soil, The Space Between Worlds, unfolds as a constellation rather than a collection- gestures, rhythms and silences that map the porous boundaries between home and elsewhere. Guided by what philosopher and literary critic Édouard Glissant calls “the right to opacity,” Igwebuike embraces opacity not as concealment but breath which allows the work

to hold multiplicity without forcing it into coherence.

“Myles Igwebuike’s process is characterised by what might be called radical patience, a willingness to work at the speed of materials rather than the speed of markets or exhibitions. This choice allows the innate intelligence of the materials to communicate in a language that transcends the purely tactile,” asserts Avinash D. Wadhwani, the curator of this exhibition.

The Space Between Worlds: A Cartography of Self is an invitation to a sublime experience of materials not as passive objects to be translated, but as sentient archives of resistance, memory and renewal.

The exhibition will run from the 6th to the 19th of November 2025 at Temple Muse and is proudly supported by The Macallan and ZTL Liquids Transfer Limited.

Myles Igwebuike is a Nigerian designer, researcher, and cultural strategist whose

interdisciplinary practice spans heritage, urbanism and diplomacy. He is the founder of Njiko, a design think tank reimagining cultural heritage for future-making.

He contributed to the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial and curated the Nigeria

Pavilion at the 2025 London Design Biennale, awarded a Special Mention by the international jury. Named among Architectural Digest’s AD100 Rising Stars to Watch (2024), Igwebuike currently serves as a Design Expert for the UK Design Council and Special Assistant on Transportation to the Governor of Anambra State. He is currently leading the design of a research library in Lagos and an earth

factory in Luanda, Angola, advancing material experimentation, environmental thinking and spatial justice.