Tributes, encomiums as family unveils Enuke’s the practice of human resources management

Recently, a posthumous lecture and book review held in honour of the renowned human resources expert, the late Mazi Christopher Onyeji Enuke. The high networth event brought together top corporate leaders, academics, and members of the Enuke family to celebrate his legacy and unveil his newly published manuscript, The Practice of Human Resources Management with Examples from Nigeria. But it was more than a book affair. It was an aftrnoon of tributes and encomiums from family, colleagues, and industry leaders, celebrating a legacy grounded in integrity, human development, and a belief that “wealth is in people, not in cash.”

Born on May 3, 1929, in Akunwanta-Uno, Arondizuogu, Nigeria, Enuke was an early graduate of the University College Ibadan (then affiliated with the University of London).

Throughout his career, he emphasised the strategic importance of HR at the executive level, value-driven recruitment, and ethical leadership.

Themed ‘Examining the Role of Technology in Human Resources Management’, it featured a commemorative lecture delivered by the Chief Communications Officer, Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Amaechi Okobi, who represented the Group Managing Director/chief Executive Officer, Chief Innocent Ike.

Speaking on behalf of the Access Holdings CEO, Okobi described the late Enuke as “a visionary whose understanding of human resource management continues to resonate far beyond his lifetime.”

He commended the Enuke family for publishing the manuscript years after it was written, noting the book encapsulates timeless insights on people, culture, leader-ship, and organisational excellence. It is expected to serve as a key reference for HR professionals, business leaders, and scholars, with his teachings remaining relevant in the age of artificial intelligence by stressing the importance of the human element in organisations.

“He believed strongly that technology must enhance, not replace, the human element,” Okobi said. “People remain the engine of innovation, the drivers of performance, and the custodians of culture.”

Delivering a heartfelt tribute, the late Enuke’s daughter, Mrs. Winifred Enuke, spoke about her father’s values, discipline, and passion for developing people. She recalled that he was among the early graduates of the University College Ibadan; then affiliated with the University of London; and was once sent to Washington DC for advanced training, a testament to his excellence and influence.

She described him as calm, intelligent, people-focused, and deeply committed to nurturing talent.

“My father believed that when you invest in people, you get the very best out of them,” she said. “He wrote this book himself, and publishing it now allows others to learn from what he lived and taught.”