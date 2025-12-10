Upbeat swing for EWA as 28,000 participants advance creative mobility

The inaugural edition of Entertainment Week Africa (EWA) represented a cultural festival as it brought together creators, executives, investors, policymakers and industry leaders for a six-day, multi-venue event. Featuring an impressive line-up of stars including Tiwa Savage, Teni, Don Jazzy, Yemi Alade, Waje and Sasha P.

Founder of Entertainment Week Africa, Deola Art Alade, said the idea was borne out of the vibrancy of Lagos as an economic, intellectual and artistic hub. “Our ambition over the coming years is for Entertainment Week Africa to establish itself as a critical part of the economic, intellectual and artistic capital of this great city. We’re delighted with the first steps towards that,” she stated.

The event held across several of the most notable venues for creative endeavours in Lagos, including the Livespot Entertarium, Eko Hotel, EbonyLife Place, Alliance Française and Heritage Place.

According to organisers, in just its first edition, the festival, themed, Close the Gap, set a powerful foundation for pan-African creative mobility and global cultural exchange and served as both a challenge and a blueprint, uniting talent, capital, policy and platforms in one ecosystem.

At the opening night, dignitaries including Minister of Trade & Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; British Deputy High Commissioner, Johnny Baxter; First Lady of Kwara State, Olufolake Abdulrazaq; and the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture Toke Benson Awoyinka.

In his remarks, Baxter emphasised the festival’s diplomatic and economic significance. “Entertainment Week Africa represents a week of celebration, partnership and progress. By “Closing the Gap,” we are not just building bridges; we are creating highways for ideas, talent and investments to flow freely between Nigeria and the UK,” he stated.

Over the six days of the festival, from November 18 to 23, the event welcomed 28,683 pass-holders from more than eight countries and over 50 different industries across the conference, screen, music and interdisciplinary creator programme touch points.

A landmark gender-equity conversation with Yemi Alade, Waje, Qing Madi, Teni, Sasha P and Tiwa Savage spotlighted representation gaps, with sound bites such as “Out of the top 100 songs in Nigeria on Apple Music, there’s only one female song,” “The gap is too wide, we need to balance the scale” as music executive, Don Jazzy added: “We’re too masculine… It affects the numbers, the airplay, the clubs.”

In terms of numbers, the top four countries at the festival apart from Nigeria are Ghana, Senegal, Kenya, and the UK. Passes to the inaugural event were bought by 51 different industries, with the highest attendance coming from entertainment while sectors such as creators, advertising, music, technology, media, marketing, filmmaking were among those well represented. Others came from industries such as business consulting, events; design; public relations and communication services.

The milestones flowed well beyond numbers, countries and sectors. EWA 2025 delivered more than 35 panels, 22 workshops, 20 masterclasses, and 93 film screenings, tackling themes like distribution pipelines, creative entrepreneurship, emerging technology, youth culture, and cross-border mobility. Creators and young professionals moved fluidly through the different centres, as the Creators Hub, Creative Job Fair, Gen Z Republic, and the EWA Creative Marketplace drew large crowds.

In the realm of film offerings, highlights include the just released Chronicles of Afrobeat produced by Bankulli, Daniel Etim-Effiong’s wave-making The Herd, Dust to Dream produced by Mo Abudu and directed by Idris Elba, and Mama Nike & Magazine Dreams, accompanied by high-demand director sessions.

There was also a four-day intensive Story Lab workshop for aspiring writers facilitated by Lani Aisida, Nicole Asinugo and Dami Elebe, and supported by Netflix, Amazon Prime, NdaniTV and Africa Magic. From 15 contenders, the session led to a shortlist of 8 participants which ended up producing 6 polished loglines and pitch-ready story concepts.

The Deal Room embodied the “Close the Gap” theme, with four days of mentorship, readiness labs and investor sessions. It received 178+ entries, with 9 companies making it to the accelerator programme after a series of interviews. Four of these companies: Aktivate, FriendnPal, Growwr and Sports Reels, were identified as fully ready to scale, with each attracting investor interest in the room. Beyond the numbers, founders hit key milestones: which was the first time of pitching to investors for many.

This momentum has already translated into continental success: Atsur, one of the startups that participated in the EWA Deal Room, recently won prize money after placing fourth among the five winners at the prestigious NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator pitch competition held in Rwanda, demonstrating EWA’s role in propelling African talent onto the global stage.

The week also featured celebratory cultural moments, including Jokes & Jollof, where Lucky Chidiebere Obi, winner of Big Spoon 2025, received a ₦1 million prize and the announcement of his upcoming tour with Basketmouth.

In her closing remarks, Tiwa Medubi, Managing Director of Livespot360 underscored the essence of the event, stating: “This year, under the theme ‘Close the Gap,’ we set out to do something very specific: bring talent, capital, policy and platforms into the same room – not in theory, but in practice.

“Across every lab, panel, showcase, screening and performance, one thing was clear: the gap between potential and reality is closing, because people are doing the work.”

The festival is due to return next year and run through November 17–22, 2026, with expanded pan-African programming and a continued commitment to accelerating creative-industry growth across the continent.