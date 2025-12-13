When Anyanwu: The new light visited National Museum

The Igbo people of South Eastern Nigeria, like other peoples of the world, hold certain metaphysical beliefs.

These beliefs are what their ancestors bequeathed them. They fostered an understanding of the world and gave the ancient Igbo people a sense of cultural identity. They believed that the world was created by the great Chi or Chi Na Eke and that death is not final, but a gateway to the land of the dead.

Recently, the Art Bridge Project put together an art show to merge the spiritual and the physical through art.

Drawing inspiration from Ben Enwonwu’s spirit-inspired works, particularly, his Anyanwu sculpture, which stands imposingly at the National Museum, the show, titled, Anyanwu: The New Light, held from September 6 to 28, 2025 at the National Museum, Onikan Lagos.

To reinforce the event’s message, artists such as Emmah Mbanefo, Chinwe Uwatse, Obi Okigbo, JC Bright, Mobolaji Otuleye and Chiagoziem Orji were featured.

Tony Agbapuonwu, curator of Anyanwu: The New Light, recalled how the journey towards the show began in 2024 during his research on modern Nigerian artists such as Aina Onabolu, Akinola Lasekan, Ben Enwonwu, Uche Okeke, Demas Nwoko, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Yusuf Grillo, as well as other members of the Zaria Art Society.

In appreciating what he described as “the energy and ideology of their works,” he got inspired “by how these master artists and their influential works embodied the notion of flux and fragility, conjuring the emotional tension of Nigeria’s transition to a sovereign nation.”

In his curatorial note, Agbapuonwu stated that the exhibition transcends its physical space, by extending into the creation of archival resources such as a book-catalogue.

The documentation, he disclosed, compiles the artistic works, research findings, and reflections from artists, scholars, curators and historians.

Agbapuonwu, added the specifics of the documentation: “The publication is complemented with a short-film documentary about Igbo cosmology and the importance of cultural presentation in today’s world. The entire project is a celebration of the Igbo worldview, while reflecting the broader cultural matrix of Nigeria and Africa.”

Some of the works include, Mbanefo’s Okupuluku, Uwatse’s Uli designs, Okigbo’s body of work titled, Remembrance of I Am, JC Bright’s Erigwara series, Mobolaji Otuyelu’s Vessels of Remembrance, Chiagoziem Orji’s Ike Ndu, and a miniature sculpture of Enwonwu’s Anyanwu, among others.

Each work is a reflection of the Igbo spirituality and cultural heritage and identity, whilst allowing for a reflection on Igbo metaphysics.

Okigbo’s works are outstanding even as she paints some of the antiquities she got from the Central African region of Congo and so on.

Uwatse’s works are also symbolic, thoroughly cultural in a way to bring women openly to live their lives to the fullest. She uses female figures and images to justify her own form of energy. Her usage of water colours is deep. Colours in different layers, help her to define art in their best forms of bringing women out in the open.

For Uwatse, the project is an attempt at celebrating the Igbo worldview and to foster the conservation of cultural identity, heritage and spirituality.

While for Orji, the foundation of her work is based on her tradition, culture, and “the energy that flows through the preservation of culture.”

Her Ike Ndu (life force) is a series of digital paintings riddled with symbolism. The paintings channel the rhythmic energy of Igbo dance and masquerade. Each dancer in her work is an embodiment of their Chi.

They represent stamina, support, direction. The feathers on each dancer’s head symbolise honour. “What I hope people take away from my art is cultural preservation, cultural awareness and motivation to preserve.”

Agbapuonwu explained that the exhibition reminds people of the need to be freed from self-prisons such as tribal, gender, race among others such retrogressive attitudes. He prescribed the exhibition as a portal to break down Eurocentric conventions and envision Africans as co-creators of the people’s new world.