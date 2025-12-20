With Red ZR, Nikon promises new era for filmmakers

Talwar (third from left), Kelani (middle) and others at the launch of the camera

Recently, the Nikon Red ZR camera was unveiled in the country. The unveiling attracted veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, whose illustrious career spans decades. Kelani had opportunity to test the camera, which led to the production of a new version of Koseegbe, originally released in 1995. “The technology may change, but the theory of storytelling remains the same,” he noted. “This camera delivers all the time.

At this stage in my career, the ZR is another opportunity for expression over the next 10 years.”

While describing the ZR as ‘fantastic’, he commended its technological advancement and accessibility, adding that it delivers high-end cinematic performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional cinema rigs. “Nikon–RED Merger and the Birth of ZR is indeed a new innovation and technological breakthrough,” he said

The launch comprised two events with the cinema viewing at Ebony Live at Victoria Island and the proper launch at Zone, Gbagada, Lagos, which was opened by the General Manager, New Creation Worldwide Link Nigeria Limited, C.C. Murukadason.

Head of Sales and Strategy for Nikon Middle East & Africa, Akshay Talwar, explained the significance of the new camera. He described the acquisition as “a positive move” that merges Nikon’s century-long expertise in optics with RED’s dominance in cinema production.

Talwar added that the ZR not only carries RED’s renowned colour science and RED RAW codec but also leverages Nikon’s Z-mount system, the largest in the mirrorless full-frame segment. This makes the camera compatible with a wide range of third-party lenses, including legacy Nikon DSLR lenses—removing yet another costly barrier for creators.

Filmmakers Praise Performance

Wildlife and travel filmmaker, Yobel Mucheng, popularly known as Yobelprize, offered a hands-on review after working with the ZR in forest environments. He particularly praised its 15-stop dynamic range, seven-and-a-half-stop in-body image stabilisation, and impressive audio capabilities.

“I was walking backwards, stumbling through the forest as a chimpanzee walked toward me, and I still got stable footage,” he said. He added that the camera’s four-inch display removes the need for external monitors, making it a complete, single-device solution for field work.