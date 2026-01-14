Professors to earn extra ₦1.8m annually as FG unveils new lecturer allowances

Full-time Professors in Nigerian universities will henceforth receive an additional annual allowance of N1.8 million, even as full-time Readers are now to receive an additional N870,000 annual salary increase, the Nigerian Government has announced.

This comes as the Federal Government has announced a new allowance for Nigerian lecturers.

Tagged ‘professorial cadre allowance’, it applies to full-time professors and readers.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the presentation of the renegotiated agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU in Abuja.

Details soon…