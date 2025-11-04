10 years after, NACCIMA revives Nigeria–China business forum to boost trade

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening Nigeria–China business relations as it prepares for its Business Forum in Guangzhou, China, which kicked off yesterday.

The meeting between NACCIMA and the Nigerian Consulate in Guangzhou signals the return of a tradition last held in 2015 — a renewed commitment to positioning Nigerian enterprises for greater visibility in China. The closed-door meeting with the chamber and the Consul General marked a significant milestone for Nigerian business representation in China.

Despite the large number of Nigerians operating in the city, many of whom are engaged in logistics, the Consul General, Ambassador Collins Onwueke, observed that there has been very little formal Nigerian business presence or major investment in China.

The Consul General commended NACCIMA for its active involvement and expressed gratitude to the President, Dr Jani Ibrahim, for mobilising a strong delegation, emphasising that such visits would help expand Chinese understanding of Nigerian entrepreneurship and dexterity.

Speaking, Dr Ibrahim acknowledged the warm reception accorded to the Nigerian delegation by the Consulate General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, noting the Consul’s presence at the airport on his arrival as a gesture of partnership and goodwill. He commended the efforts of both teams in advancing Nigeria’s trade and investment agenda, describing the forum as “a timely step toward structured engagement between Nigerian and Chinese businesses.”

Highlighting the chamber’s strategic focus, Dr Ibrahim stated that the core of his mission is to “proactively connect Nigerian businesses to global opportunities,” with China, particularly the Guangdong province, being a key player in their global trade strategy.

He reiterated the President’s vision of a private-sector-driven economy, adding that their role is to connect Nigerian entrepreneurs with international opportunities. “China has demonstrated focus, technology, and commitment. It’s time we move from a buyer–seller relationship to deeper collaboration,” he said.

To this end, the President proposed a structured partnership between the chamber and the Nigerian Consulate in China, which would include regular delegation exchanges and curated business missions, amongst others.

Dr Ibrahim further announced that they would establish a dedicated China Relations Desk at the Secretariat to strengthen communication and follow up on agreed initiatives. He also extended an invitation to the Consul General to attend their upcoming Business Forum in Nigeria.

He also joined the Consul General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, representatives of the Nigerian Consulate, and the NACCIMA delegation to attend the opening ceremony of the Guangzhou International 2025 Shoes Festival, marking the commencement of the NACCIMA Business Forum in Guangzhou, China.

The Nigerian delegation witnessed a showcase of creativity and innovation as exhibitors displayed a wide range of leather products, footwear designs, and fashion accessories. The event featured product demonstrations and exhibitions from some of the world’s leading footwear and leather manufacturers.

The NACCIMA team toured the Leather World Pavilion, where they engaged with Chinese manufacturers, traders, and investors exploring potential collaborations with Nigerian businesses. The visit further highlighted the importance of technology exchange, capacity development, and investment partnerships in strengthening Nigeria’s leather and footwear industry.

The Festival’s opening ceremony coincided with the NACCIMA Business Forum, which took place yesterday, November 4, 2025, at the Window of Canton, Guangzhou, China.

The President explained that the forum would deepen Nigeria–China business relations, promote bilateral trade, and attract foreign investment into key sectors of the Nigerian economy.