AbaaTech unveils all-in-one app, Abaaly

Abaaly, an all-in-one mobile application that integrates social interaction, e-commerce, and digital payments into a single platform, has made its debut in the Nigerian market.

Built by an indigenous technology firm, AbaaTech Solutions Limited was unveiled in Lagos. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Power Aden, said the innovation aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the National Digital Economy Policy, which prioritise inclusion, innovation, and digital empowerment as drivers of national development.

Aden said: “We built Abaaly by Nigerians, for the world. Our vision is to simplify digital life by putting communication, business, and money in one place, making it accessible to everyone, from the student in Ilorin to the merchant in Aba.”

Designed to combine communication, commerce, and payments, Abaaly features three main pillars: Abaaly Chat, Abaaly Market, and Abaaly Wallet.

He explained that the chat feature enables fast, secure messaging with voice and video calls, while the marketplace connects small businesses, creators, and brands directly with consumers. The wallet supports money transfers, bill payments, and in-app shopping, giving users a seamless experience without switching between platforms.

According to him, to promote inclusivity, the app supported Nigeria’s major languages—Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and Pidgin English—allowing users to chat, shop, and transact in their preferred language. The interface is lightweight and optimised for both high-end smartphones and entry-level devices, a key consideration in Nigeria’s cost-sensitive mobile market.

Aden said Abaaly was built to address several gaps, especially through integration, emphasising that while globally, the super-app model, popularised by WeChat, Alipay, and Grab, has transformed digital experiences in Asia, Abaaly will transform this region.

“We looked at how fragmented our digital experience has become. You chat on one app, buy on another, and pay through a third. Abaaly solves this by merging them into a single, secure ecosystem,” he explained.

Developed over four years by Nigerian engineers and designers, the platform employs end-to-end encryption, cloud-native architecture, and AI-driven security to ensure data protection and privacy.

Chief Operating Officer, Dr Ola Raheem, described Abaaly as a wholly Nigerian technology with global potential, predicting it will create up to 10,000 jobs for young professionals.

“The app marks both a milestone in innovation and a potential export product for Nigeria. We are working to ensure that content creators on Abaaly are paid in US dollars,” Dr Raheem said.

Head of AbaaTech’s Atlanta, Georgia office, Dr Kazeem Bello, said the app has drawn attention from international stakeholders, including the Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, who lauded the innovation.

“Abaaly proves that there is nothing done in Silicon Valley, Canada, or India that young, tech-savvy Nigerians cannot achieve. There is no app anywhere in the world that can match Abaaly’s capabilities,” Bello said.