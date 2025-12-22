Adopting AI will improve workplace, business performance

Communication and marketing analytics expert, Chinyere Agbasiere, has noted that AI adoption can enhance workplace performance by reshaping skills, driving efficiency and preparing employees for an AI-enabled economy.

Speaking with The Guardian recently, she stated that AI adoption is transforming workplace skills and emphasises continuous learning, strategic planning and ethical implementation to boost productivity.

She stressed that artificial intelligence is no longer confined to research labs or large tech firms but is now integrated into everyday business operations, public services and decision-making systems.

“The more consequential impact of AI is not job displacement, but how it reshapes skills demand and the structure of work itself,” she said, stressing the need for organisations to understand these changes to remain competitive in the digital economy.

AI adoption, she explained, is altering how tasks are performed rather than simply eliminating roles. Routine and repetitive functions are increasingly automated, allowing employees focus on higher-value activities that require judgment, creativity and problem-solving. This shift is affecting roles across sectors including finance, healthcare, marketing and operations. She also reiterated that the growing integration of AI into workplaces is driving demand for new skill sets.

“Beyond technical expertise, skills such as data literacy, analytical thinking, adaptability and digital communication are essential,” she said.

For employers, Agbasiere advised a strategic approach to workforce planning that includes investing in employee training, redesigning roles, and aligning talent strategies with technological change.

She also highlighted the role of educational institutions in adapting curricula to meet emerging skill needs, advocating for partnerships between industry and academia to ensure workforce development remains relevant.

She further pointed out that AI adoption can either widen or reduce workforce inequalities. “Without deliberate intervention, unequal access to digital tools and training may limit participation in AI-enabled work,” she noted. “Inclusive strategies, however, can expand opportunities across regions and demographics, ensuring equitable access to AI-related skills.”

Ethical considerations, she added, must remain central as AI becomes embedded in workforce systems. Transparency in AI-driven decisions, fairness in hiring and evaluation and accountability in automation practices are critical to maintaining trust.

Looking ahead, Agbasiere further divulged that AI adoption is a present reality shaping the workforce today. “The long-term impact of AI on employment will depend on how effectively organisations and institutions invest in workforce development,” she concluded.