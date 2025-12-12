Agric firms to develop 100,000ha of irrigation infrastructure in Jigawa

Capo Mano Agriculture, under the leadership of Ms Telia Urey, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jigawa State Government and El-Meena Farms Ltd to develop a 100,000-hectare alfalfa irrigation project in the state. The initiative will be executed in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Group, a leading firm in agricultural and irrigation infrastructure.

The MoU was signed on Thursday in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, in a ceremony attended by Ms Urey, officials from El-Meena Farms Ltd, and Governor Umar Namadi, alongside representatives of key financial and agricultural institutions, including NEXIM and Jaiz Bank.

Under the agreement, Capo Mano Agriculture will act as lead developer and oversee project structuring, while Alkhorayef Group will provide technical expertise in large-scale irrigation. Ms Urey described the initiative as “a scalable and commercially viable model for export-oriented agriculture in Nigeria,” emphasising its potential to boost agricultural productivity and economic output.

The project is expected to generate more than $400 million annually, create over 100,000 direct jobs, and support around 500,000 indirect employment opportunities. Officials noted that the development will enhance Jigawa State’s capacity as an agricultural export hub in West Africa and contribute to Nigeria’s broader agricultural export strategy.

Governor Namadi, while stressing the potential impact on the state’s economy, said that the project “aligns with Jigawa’s vision of modernising agriculture and attracting private-sector investment in large-scale farming.”

The partnership adds to Capo Mano Agriculture’s growing portfolio in irrigation infrastructure, following a February 2024 agreement with the Niger State Government for a 50,000-hectare development through its subsidiary, CBM Development. The company continues to expand its presence in West Africa, positioning itself as a key player in the continent’s agribusiness sector.

Key attendees at the signing ceremony included Dr. Armstrong Ume Takan, Managing Director of MOFI, Mr. Abba Bello, Managing Director of NEXIM, Dr. Haruna Musa, Managing Director (MD) of Jaiz Bank; and members of the Jigawa State Executive Council (SEC).

The project is expected to commence in the coming months, with the partners signalling their commitment to implementing a fully integrated irrigation system that supports large-scale, export-orientated alfalfa production.