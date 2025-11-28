CSOs question FG’s $2.5b deal with JBS on industrial farming

Civil Society Organisations have emphasised the need for federal and state governments that signed an MOU with Jose Batista Sobrinho (JBS) in Brazil to carry along all stakeholders, as well as local farming communities, while implementing the memorandum of understanding (MOU).

They made the suggestion during a one-day Northern Regional Workshop held in Minna on Tuesday, 11th November 2025.

The workshop, with the theme: Implications of Industrial Animal Farming in Nigeria, was co-hosted by Youth in Agroecology and Restoration Network (YARN) in collaboration with HOMEF, Environmental Rights Action, HEDA Resource Centre, and World Animal Protection.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders from government, academia, civil society, local farming communities, environmental groups, health, and the private sector to critically examine the potential consequences of embracing industrial animal farming in Nigeria, using JBS as a case study.

In his opening remarks, the Programme Manager of YARN, Prince Olawuyi Seyi, explained that in November 2024, Jose Batista Sobrinho (JBS) in Brazil had signed a five-year investment plan worth 2.5 billion dollars with the Nigerian government, adding that the plan includes building six facilities in Nigeria: three poultry plants, two beef processing plants, and one port facility.

Prince Olawuyi further revealed that the Nigerian government has pledged to provide the necessary and favourable economic, sanitary, and regulatory conditions to support successful implementation of the project.

He said, “JBS has identified Ogun State as a key investment hub due to its strategic location and infrastructure, noting that some other states in the country have positioned themselves as beneficiaries of the project, seeing as it has huge potential for revenue generation, stressing that Niger State has committed to make 1.2 million hectares of land available for the project.”

He stressed that the workshop is an eye-opener so that people will know what is coming on board.

“We are expecting that after the workshop, people will know what’s on the ground, adding that it would not be a one-man fight. All of us will be on the same page. After the workshop, we will create more awareness in some other states, and we will also reach out to the media so as to amplify the crusade,” Seyi explained.

“Actually, we don’t know the content of the MOU the federal government signed with JBS. We tried to ask the government to give us the document, but the information available to us in Niger is that Niger State has started implementing the JBS agreement.

“The Ministry of Livestock has already put one or two things in place, indicating that JBS is already in Niger State. For other states like OGUN, OYO, CROSS-RIVERS, KANO, and LAGOS, we will reach out to them to let them know what it entails to really put all necessary things in place, especially environment, economic, and others.

“We are advocating that small farmers should be protected. We are also advocating for a safe environment. We want a situation whereby a Nigerian will eat what is good for his/her health, not something like junk in the name of food,” he said.

Also speaking, the representative of Environmental Rights Action, Adesuwa James, explained that JBS is a Brazilian company proposing to come to Nigeria to start industrial farming, saying that as a human rights environmental organisation, there are some precautionary measures the Nigerian government should take before allowing JBS access to the agricultural sector in the country, especially animal farming.

Adesuwa expressed concern over the antecedents of JBS in some countries like the U.S., Canada, Australia, and others.

According to Adesuwa, “We think that the Nigerian government should wait before signing the MOU, and if there is an MOU that has already been signed, we advise that it should be made available to the public so that Nigerians will understand the contents.” She said.

She revealed that JBS had issues with court cases in other countries where they have operated, arguing that Nigeria currently doesn’t have a stringent policy on the ground in terms of court regulations.

“If, for example, in Canada, JBS can do things and get away with it, I know how strong their policy and laws are. Then, do we in Nigeria have the same, when we don’t have stringent laws to help us safeguard our environment and the livelihoods of rural farmers and smallholder farmers?” Adesuwa noted.

Earlier, the representative of the Ministry of Livestock, Niger State, Dr. Mohammed Baba, Director of Animal Production, hinted that the Niger State Government had indicated its political will to implement the JBS MOU, disclosing that the state government had met with the JBS team not less than three times, and all the parameters that will enhance livestock production have been done accordingly.

According to Dr Baba, samples of animals they have, what we have on the ground have been assessed, and by impression, we are good to go, saying that they are satisfied with what they have seen in Niger State, which is the most important an investor would like to see.

The Director of Animal Production promised that people’s interests must be protected, adding that the Niger State Government has so far done so much.

“The government has sensitised the people, the traditional rulers, and the local farming communities. We have informed them of the benefits of allowing the JBS business to flow. We have sighted the example of the little we are doing now, and they are convinced that if the bigger one comes, they are going to get the bigger success, revealing further that for now, JBS will only utilise 500 hectares of land within Tagwai Dam in Bosso Local Council of Niger State.” He explained.

One of the participants, Adama Aliyu from the Ministry of Justice, Niger State, in her submission said, “From what we have gathered from the workshop, there’s still so much to do. I hope, after the workshop, relevant agencies would embark on sensitisation so as to enable us to get more information.”

In Adama’s words, “Investment is good for Niger State and there’s no development that comes without sacrifices, but we have to be able to mitigate the impact on local farming communities so that both parties would be happy.” She suggested.

Highlights of the workshop were the symbolic presentation of case studies and documented stories of the impact of existing industrial farms in Niger.