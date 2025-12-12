Enugu moves to become livestock hub

As Mbah flags off integrated livestock centre

The Enugu State government has taken major steps towards transforming its agricultural sector and positioning itself as a livestock and agro-export hub, as Governor Peter Mbah, flagged off the Integrated Livestock Development Centre in Ubahu, Nkanu East Council and also commissioned the newly built L-PRES Model Veterinary Hospital in Akwuke, Enugu South Council.

Represented by his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, at both events, the Governor reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to lifting citizens “from poverty to prosperity” through modern agriculture and agribusiness, in line with the administration’s development manifesto.

Commissioning the L-PRES Model Veterinary Hospital, he described the facility as a critical infrastructure that would significantly enhance livestock health, disease surveillance, and safety standards, especially as the state positions itself for global agro-exports. “If our livestock produce will be accepted in the international market, this sort of infrastructure that guarantees the necessary precautions is indispensable,” he said.

The Governor further emphasised the strategic role of Enugu as the gateway to southern Nigeria, a route through which a substantial volume of livestock from the northern region passes. The commissioning of the hospital, he stated, enhances the state’s capacity to diagnose and care for animals in transit, improving national livestock logistics and safety.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the L-PRES programme for the support, and called for stronger collaboration with the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) to enhance veterinary training.

At the flag off of the Enugu State Integrated Livestock Development Center in Ubahu, Nkanu East, he said the Integrated Livestock Development Centre represents a cornerstone project in the state’s agricultural transformation agenda. “This groundbreaking is driven by our desire to ensure that agriculture moves from sustenance to business and becomes a tool for poverty alleviation,” he said.

He assured investors of an enabling environment, highlighting reforms undertaken by the administration to attract private sector participation. “Enugu State is open for business. We have invested heavily in an agricultural land bank with over 300,000 hectares available to willing investors. We have reformed processes, de-risked investments and strengthened dispute resolution mechanisms,” he said.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the World Bank, contractors, and technical teams involved in delivering the projects, while inviting investors to take advantage of state’s friendly business climate.

“With critical infrastructure such as this, we are catalysing growth, creating wealth, and improving the prosperity of our people,” he concluded.