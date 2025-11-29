Feedlot Nigeria expands capacity to 5000 herds of cattle

Feedlot Nigeria, the concentrated animal feeding operations of Ajogbe Agro-Allied Industries Limited has expanded its one-time herd capacity to 5000 ruminants.

The expansion follows the successful completion of the 24-month long commercial research on the development of highly-nutritive ruminant feeds from crop residues and agro-industrial by-products (AIBs).

The research was implemented with the grant support from the United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI) led African AgriFood Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (AAKTP), and partnerships with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), and the University of West of Scotland (UWS), United Kingdom.

The Executive Chairman, Ajogbe Agro-Allied Industries Limited, Mr. Bosoye Olalere, said the expansion reflects growing capacity of Feedlot Nigeria in the utilisation of crop residues, forage and fodder crops and AIBs, as input ingredients for the production of basal feeds and total mix rations for ruminant animals.

Ajogbe operates a livestock and grains value chains and has growing investments in grains production and processing, feed mill, stoker and back-grounding, ranching and feedlot, abattoirs and beef deboning operations.

Olalere said the company’s pioneering efforts in commercial feedlots are anchored on science and research driven-data as core instruments for feedlots modeling; and focused on customer satisfaction, animal nutrition, health and welfare, efficient economy of production and environmental sustainability.

“The company’s feedlot model aligns with the Nigerian Governments’ drive for a more efficient and resilient animal husbandry practices.

“The in-house knowledge embedded in the AJOGBE BEEF from the AAKTP and the animals-on-feed expansion are pivotal to the commercial production of traceable and well-finished cattle; and these developments will enhance the company’s footprints in wholesale and retail marketing of healthy cattle with the marblings that are necessary for the production high quality, tender and juicy beef, one with excellent flavour and texture that guarantees premium eating experience,” he said.

Olalere noted that the company appreciates the invaluable contributions of UKRI (Innovate UK), the University of the West of Scotland, UK, and FUNAAB towards the milestone.