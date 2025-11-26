FG denies banning open grazing, confirms transition to ranching

Federal Government has debunked widespread media reports claiming that open grazing has been banned nationwide, clarifying that it is instead implementing a gradual transition to modern ranching systems.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made the clarification yesterday, stating that no policy banning open grazing had been announced by the government.

He emphasised that the current strategy involved utilising and upgrading Nigeria’s vast existing grazing reserves.

“The government is instead implementing a gradual, well-structured transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems.

“Pastoralists, like every other economic group, require a structured business environment,” Maiha said.

He detailed the government’s approach, noting that Nigeria currently possessed 273 gazetted grazing reserves covering over 4.5 million hectares.

According to Mukhtar, the Federal Government is working closely with state governments to revitalise, equip, and make these reserves conducive for pastoralists and other livestock operators.

He stressed that the transition plan was not an immediate abolition of open grazing but an effort to provide viable, sustainable alternatives.

In a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, the ministry urged the public to disregard misleading reports and rely solely on official government communication channels for accurate information.