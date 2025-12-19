Firm pledges support for stronger, resilient local dairy sector

A dairy company – Arla Nigeria – has pledged to build the foundations of a stronger, more resilient local dairy sector that supports food security, economic participation, and national progress.

At the heart of the firm’s efforts is the Damau Integrated Dairy Farm in Kaduna State, a modern farm designed to demonstrate what responsible, efficient, and scalable dairy production can look like in Nigeria.

Currently, the company produces its own milk on-site, ensuring quality, safety, and consistency as it continue building the systems required for a sustainable local value chain.

The company noted that despite its efforts, infrastructure alone is not the story. “What truly matters is the human impact surrounding the farm.”

The firm affirmed its intention to engage and empower the communities around Damau. By creating employment opportunities for local residents, providing skills development, and contributing to community growth, it noted that it is ensuring that the benefits of dairy development extend beyond production lines.

“This is development rooted in people where progress is measured in livelihoods improved and opportunities created. As Arla Nigeria continues to expand operations, our long-term commitment remains clear: to contribute meaningfully to local milk sourcing and value chain development, strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to feed itself.

Related News

“Backward integration is not a slogan for Arla Foods; it is a structured pathway with building responsibly and sustainably. From farm systems to future household milk initiatives, the goal is to create a model that supports farmers, enhances productivity, and drives economic inclusion in the years ahead.”

The company noted that on Human Rights Day, the conversation often revolves around preventing harm, avoiding exploitation, ensuring fair labour, and upholding ethical standards. “These are essential, but they are only the beginning. True respect for human rights means creating enabling systems that allow people to thrive.

“With Arla Foods, that begins with nutrition. Milk is a super food, rich in essential nutrients that support growth and development. Ensuring access to such nutrition contributes directly to national well-being and productivity. When we help secure a healthier population, we strengthen the foundation for education, economic participation, and long-term prosperity.

“This is why Arla believes that dairy is not just food, it is nutrition, livelihood, and progress. By investing in sustainable production, community development, and future local sourcing capabilities, Arla Nigeria is contributing to food security and economic growth in a tangible, measurable way.”

The firm noted that ethical business is not defined by corporate language or labels, but the stability, nourishment, and dignity it brings to people’s lives. “As Nigeria celebrates Human Rights Day, let us recognise that the right to nutrition and the opportunity to build a better future are among the most powerful rights we can help protect.”