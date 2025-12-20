High feeds costs, limited inputs access remain major challenges to poultry industry

As LAPO Holds Annual Chicken Fair In Abuja, Lagos, Benin

High costs of feeds and limited access to inputs have remained the major challenges for poultry farmers across the country, despite its position as the most commercialised segment of Nigeria’s livestock industry.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Mukhtar Maiha, who disclosed this at the Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) Annual Chicken Fair in Abuja, reaffirmed its commitment to poultry development as a critical component of livestock growth and national food security.

The Chicken Fair held simultaneously in Benin City, Edo State; Central Market, Kubwa, Abuja; and Ikorodu, Lagos State, with the theme: “Sustainable Poultry Farming: Innovations for Food Security and Economic Growth.”

Represented by an Assistant Director in the ministry, Mr. Ebenezer Akinboro, the minister stressed that government collaboration with organisations such as LAPO would help create an enabling environment for farmers to thrive.

In her welcome address, the President of LAPO, Barrister Faith Osazuwa-Ojo, said the theme of the fair, reflects the need to strengthen food security, promote inclusive economic growth, and support local production. She was represented by the Head of Operations, Livelihood and Social Protection, Mr. Young Okpodi.

He said poultry farming remains one of the most accessible avenues for nutrition security, income generation, and employment, particularly for women, youths, and small-scale entrepreneurs.

According to him, LAPO has, over the years, supported agricultural development through targeted financing, capacity-building initiatives, market-linkage platforms, and advisory services designed to empower smallholder farmers and agri-entrepreneurs.

He explained that the LAPO Chicken Fair serves as a strategic marketplace and knowledge platform, connecting farmers to buyers, promoting best practices, and creating sustainable market opportunities through exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops, and networking.

One of the participants, Chairman of the Bwari Business Forum, Mazi Okorigwe, commended LAPO for supporting small-scale businesses in the Federal Capital Territory, describing Bwari Area Council as the food basket of Abuja. He pledged continued collaboration with LAPO to advance livestock and poultry development in the FCT.

The forum also praised LAPO for providing loans and other facilities that have enabled farmers to improve productivity and expand their businesses.

In Lagos, the Executive Vice President, Dr Victor Noruwa, who represented LAPO’s president, Osazuwa-Ojo, affirmed that the firm has over the years, through targeted programmes and initiatives like agricultural financing, supported increased productivity, improved incomes, and enhanced access to affordable, nutritious food within communities.

“The LAPO Chicken Fair is one of such strategic initiatives. Beyond being a social event, it serves as a marketplace and knowledge platform—connecting farmers directly to buyers, promoting best practices, and creating sustainable market opportunities. Through exhibitions, demonstrations, workshops, and networking, the Fair translates knowledge into practical outcomes and measurable impact.

“Sustainable poultry farming is critical to addressing unemployment, malnutrition, and economic vulnerability. We strengthen local economies and promote healthier communities by supporting local farmers and expanding access to markets.

“I commend our poultry farmers for their resilience and sincerely appreciate our partners, stakeholders, vendors, and the LAPO team for their dedication to making this second edition a success,” she said.

The Head of Strategy Unit of LAPO, Victor Ehigiamusoe, said the organisation creates and give access to poultry farmers or poultry businesses, who use it to support their businesses and pay back at a reasonable interest rate to keep a good relationship with them.

“We are here for the Chicken fair 2025, and this is the first edition in Ikorodu, Lagos today. We have done previous editions in Edo State and we are simultaneously holding this fair at Abuja and Benin currently. It’s something we do to bring poultry farmers, to bring their birds and have people that will also buy from them at a very low price, share contacts and network with other poultry farmers like them. That’s the aim for this Chicken Fair, to keep people involved in poultry business.

The Divisional Manager of the firm, Mrs Mercy Aimionmwanmon, who is part of the organisers of the fair said the yearly event is also an educational programme for potential poultry farmers who do not know how to go about it.

“It is also an opportunity for them to meet experts making progress in the business and learn from them, and also to let them know that LAPO is always there for finance when they need loans, because that’s why we are in business, if you have the idea to handle poultry business there’s a place you can go and it can be given to you at a very low interest rate and flexible repayment plan,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries of LAPO, Mrs Aminat Olanrewaju, a poultry farmer, who shared testimony on how she was introduced by somebody to access loan from LAPO LSP initiative, said their interest rate and repayment plan is very okay, noting that she will be going back soon to get a new loan.