IITA tasks govt, development partners on research funding to combat malnutrition

The Federal Government and development partners have been urged to scale up funding for agricultural research and training, as a critical strategy to tackle malnutrition and ensure food security nationwide.

The Head of Station, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Abuja office, Dr. Beatrice Aghewi, made the appeal during a recent study tour of the Institute by journalists participating in a training on Nutrition and Food Systems Reporting, organised by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

Dr. Aghewi said research and innovation play crucial roles in improving agricultural productivity and enhancing household nutrition, particularly through sustainable crop production systems.

“Since our establishment in 1967, IITA has remained committed to empowering smallholder farmers through science-based solutions. However, our work is project-based and non-profit. For our impact to be far-reaching, government and development partners must invest more in funding and implementing our research outcomes.”

She highlighted the importance of support within the yam and cassava value chains, which are staples in Nigerian diets, adding that targeted research could significantly improve their nutritional value and accessibility.

Also speaking during the tour, IITA Farm Manager, Mr. Adunoye Francis, raised concerns over the weak state of the country’s agricultural extension system, which he described as a major barrier to the dissemination of research to rural farmers.

“The link between research institutions and the farming communities has essentially broken down. Without an effective extension system, innovations developed by institutes like ours will never reach the people who need them most,”

Francis urged the government to urgently invest in recruiting and training more agricultural extension officers to bridge the gap between research and practical farming at the grassroots level.

As part of the study tour, the visiting journalists were conducted around various sections of the Institute, including yam nurseries, seed multiplication plots, and demonstration fields. These visits showcased IITA’s ongoing work in developing climate-resilient crops and sustainable farming practices.

The Senior Associate for Communication at GAIN, Mr. Victor Ekeleme, who led the team, commended IITA for its openness and ongoing contributions to Nigeria’s food and nutrition landscape.

“This tour has been both enriching and insightful. It is clear that institutions like IITA play a pivotal role in shaping the future of nutrition and agriculture in Nigeria.”

The peak of the engagement was a renewed call to action for government at all levels, alongside donors and private sector players, to prioritise sustained investment in agricultural research, training, and extension services.