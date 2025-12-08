Indimi woos investors to Borno’s agriculture, livestock industries

The Borno State’s livestock and agriculture industries are expected to face a major turnaround soonest, with a new promise to woo investors to harness and develop these sectors to boost the local economy.

A business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, who made the pledge, said the state has comparative advantages in the production of crops, livestock and minerals for industrial use and exports, added that the new move would advance the state’s livestock, agriculture, mining and tourism (LAMT) sectors.

Indimi made the pledge in Maiduguri, when Governor Babagana Zulum led a high-profile visit to his Damboa road residence. The governor’s visit was to express gratitude for the business mogul’s generous donation of N2b to the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) endowment fund.

During their discussions on how to harness and develop the vast agriculture, livestock, mineral and tourism resources, Indimi told Zulum that he had been actively engaging with a network of domestic and foreign investors willing to explore and develop the various economic opportunities that abound in the state.

Beyond the varsity’s N2b endowment fund, Indimi said: “Your Excellency, I am deeply touched by this honour from Borno State. I did everything because of the love I have for our state that has rich agricultural and mineral resources, but yet to be fully developed for industrial uses.

He further revealed that most of the investors from Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, U.S., and Canada are willing to invest in the state.”

Indimi noted that Maiduguri, the state capital, is already one of the beautiful and safe cities in the country. Continuing, Indimi added: “You’re doing a great job. Even last Monday I received guests from Switzerland and with that, I am so proud that you are creating an investor-friendly environment in the critical economic sectors to overcome the challenges of poverty and unemployment among the youths and women.”

Assuring the governor on the wooing of investors, he stated that there are many investors who wanted to develop the state’s agriculture, livestock, mineral and tourism sectors of the local economy.

“Very soon, you will start seeing people coming to you at the Government House to seek permissions for investments.

In addition to creating an investment-friendly environment, the philanthropist announced plans for investments in the state’s educational, healthcare infrastructural facilities, including the Kashim Ibrahim University (KIU) and the new Teaching Hospital (BSTH) sited along the Maiduguri-Kano Expressway.

In his earlier remarks, Governor Zulum commended the business mogul for his unwavering and transformative support for the education sector in the state and across the country.