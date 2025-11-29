Jigawa partners AfricaRice on ambitious 3.6m mt rice yearly by 2030

In a groundbreaking collaboration poised to redefine rice production in Nigeria, Jigawa State has partnered Africa Rice Centre (AfricaRice) to achieve an ambitious target of producing 3.6 million metric tonnes of rice yearly by 2030, contributing to 40 per cent of Nigeria rice requirements by the same year.

This transformative partnership formalised during a high-level visit by the Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar A. Namadi, to AfricaRice headquarters, marks a pivotal step toward Nigeria’s rice self-sufficiency and agricultural innovation.

The partnership will leverage AfricaRice’s decades of expertise in climate-smart rice production and processing technologies tailored to African conditions.

Governor Namadi emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating: “Through this strategic partnership with AfricaRice, Jigawa State is committed to transforming our entire rice value chain to increase yields and production statewide. With rice being a staple food for millions of Nigerians, this partnership is key to scale up proven innovations and finally achieve the rice self-sufficiency.”

The state’s vision to increase yearly paddy production to 3.6 million MT by 2030, has been described as ambitious agricultural transformation target. This will position Jigawa State as a critical player in Nigeria’s food security strategy, while also serving as a model for other states across the country.

During the visit, Governor Namadi explored AfricaRice’s cutting-edge climate-smart innovations, including the integrated rice-fish system. This revolutionary approach enhances climate resilience while improving food and nutrition security. By addressing challenges such as greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, and nutrient efficiency, the system offers a holistic solution for sustainable agriculture.

The Governor also toured AfricaRice’s Grain Quality Laboratory, which ensures market acceptance of improved rice varieties through advanced sensory evaluation and quality standardisation techniques. Additionally, the visit included a showcase of AfricaRice’s Rice Biodiversity Center, home to Africa’s largest rice germplasm collection, which supports global rice breeding and research initiatives.

It was learnt that the collaboration was solidified with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state and AfricaRice. This agreement outlines key areas of cooperation, including technology transfer, capacity building, research collaboration, and infrastructure development.

The Director General of AfricaRice, Dr. Baboucarr Manneh, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, “AfricaRice is ready to provide scientific and technical support to assist the state’s ambitious vision.

Together, we can unlock the full potential of the rice industry, turning innovation into impact and research into resilience.”