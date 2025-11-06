Kaduna, China strengthen ties with launch of $450m poultry project

Kaduna State is set to host the pilot phase of the Nigeria-China Poultry Project, a transformative agricultural investment expected to generate over $450 million in revenue and create more than 350,000 jobs.

The governor, Uba Sani, disclosed this when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, and the leadership of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP).

Besides, the high-level engagement focused on deepening bilateral collaboration in agriculture and investment between Kaduna State and the People’s Republic of China.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Sani described the visit as “not merely another diplomatic courtesy, but a defining stride” in Kaduna’s mission to attract transformative partnerships that will reinforce its position as a continental hub for agricultural and industrial excellence.

He expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for selecting Kaduna as the pilot state for the project, describing the choice as a testament to the state’s leadership in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“With agriculture contributing 43 per cent to our GDP and employing more than 60 per cent of our citizens, this partnership will accelerate our pursuit of higher productivity, sustainable growth, food security, and broad-based prosperity,” Governor Sani said.

Ambassador Dunhai commended the remarkable progress unfolding across Kaduna and lauded the state government’s efforts in creating an environment that enables global investors.

He noted that Kaduna’s stability and forward-looking policies have positioned it as a preferred destination for major development partners.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the NCSP, Joseph Tegbe, also praised the state’s commitment, as reflected in the swift approval and allocation of over 7,000 hectares of land for the project’s immediate take-off.

Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, the Nigeria-China Poultry Project will be executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in partnership with the Chinese Government and the Kaduna State Government. The Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in December this year.

The project will cover 10,000 hectares, encompassing maize and soybean cultivation to support feedstock production, and is projected to create 50,000 direct jobs and over 300,000 indirect employment opportunities across the entire value chain.

Governor Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnerships that deliver inclusive economic growth, enhance food security, and position Kaduna as the agricultural heart of Nigeria.

In other news, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari

, has said that Governor Sani has transformed the agro-industrial landscape of Kaduna State within two and a half years.

He spoke when he led a delegation of Commissioners of Agriculture from the 36 states of the country on a courtesy call to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, pointing out that the Governor has become a point of reference in the agricultural and agro-industrial sector in Nigeria.

According to him, what Governor Sani is doing to agriculture in Kaduna State aligns with what President Tinubu has been talking about on food security and food sovereignty.’