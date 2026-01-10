Kaduna farmers suffer over N10.16b losses in 2025 grains production

Nothing less than 2,143 grain farmers in Kaduna State have cried out over huge losses incurred in 2025 farming season, due to the sudden crash in price of maize nationwide, running to the region of over N10.16b, despite unprecedented increases in the cost of agricultural inputs.

The farmers, who spread across the three Senatorial districts of the state, are appealing to the Federal Government for urgent intervention in the form of free or subsidised farm inputs, to cushion the effect of the colossal losses.

Their plea was contained in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Federal Government, the Minister of Agriculture, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the three Senators representing the state at the Upper Legislative Chamber.

The letter, written through their counsel, Ehizogie Fidelis Imadojemu, detailed how the farmers, operating under a maize farming scheme, coordinated by Alhaji Rufai Muazu Dikko (popularly known as Sarkin Labar), were unable to recover production costs after harvest.

According to the farmers, the scheme, which began in 2017 with 1,000 hectares, has expanded to about 10,000 hectares cultivated by 2,143 farmers across Igabi, Soba, Kauru, Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Council areas.

Under the arrangement, Dikko provided capital, inputs and logistics, while farmers repay him in maize after harvest and sell the remainder for income. However, the farmers lamented that the 2025 season proved disastrous.

The farmers said a 50kg bag of NPK fertiliser was sold for about N60, 000, while urea rose to N50, 000 per bag. As a result, the total cost of cultivating one hectare of maize climbed to over N2m from about N1m for the preceding year.

With an average yield of 45 bags of 100kg per hectare, the farmers said each bag needed to sell for about N44, 578 to break even. Instead, the prevailing market price crashed to about N22, 000 per 100kg bag. This is less than half the required recovery price, resulting in a loss of N22, 577 per bag.

From the total output of about 450,000 bags harvested across the 10,000 hectares, the farmers calculated an aggregate loss of over N10.16b.

“With these losses, the farmers cannot afford the cost of farming next season,” the letter stated, warning that the situation reflects the wider crisis facing maize farmers across Nigeria.”

The farmers cautioned that unless urgent support is provided, many producers—particularly in northern Nigeria—may abandon farming in the 2026 season, a development they say could undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s food security agenda.

They are therefore requesting a bailout through the CBN in the form of free or heavily subsidised inputs such as fertilisers and urea for the 2026 farming season.

In return, they proposed to reimburse the Federal Government with maize equivalent as part of the value of the inputs at the end of the season.

The farmers argued that such an intervention would stabilise grain production, boost food availability, and deliver political and economic dividends ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Only through this arrangement will our clients and many other grain farmers around the country return to their farms in the 2026 farming season,” the letter said.

They also requested an urgent meeting with government officials, noting that preparations for the next planting season would soon begin.