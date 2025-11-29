NCAFS lauds Olam’s role in advancing food system transformation

Nigeria’s apex policy-making and coordinating body for the agricultural sector – the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security (NCAFS), has renewed its commitment to achieving national food sovereignty and security.

The body, comprising federal and state ministries of agriculture, development partners, research institutions, and private sector stakeholders, during its yearly summit convened in Kaduna, has continued to drive strategic initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on food imports and ensuring universal access to safe and nutritious food for all Nigerians.

As part of the summit’s official activities, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullah; the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi, and all 36 State Commissioners of Agriculture undertook a courtesy visit to the Olam Integrated Feed and Protein (IFP) facility in Kaduna State. The visit served as recognition of Olam’s exemplary contribution to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

As one of the largest integrated agribusinesses in the country, Olam operates across the entire agricultural value chain—from feed milling and poultry production to rice processing, grain trading, and animal protein development.

During the visit, Olam Agri – IFP Business Head, Amit Agarwal, provided the delegation with a comprehensive overview of the facility’s layout, operational capacity, and strategic growth projections.

The Council commended Olam’s commitment to innovation, scale, and sustainability, positioning the company as a model for private sector engagement in strengthening Nigeria’s food systems.

The engagement underscores the Council’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships that drive agricultural development and enhance food security nationwide.