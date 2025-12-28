NIRSAL guarantees over ₦100 billion agricultural loans in 2025

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc has closed 2025 with over ₦100 billion in approved credit guarantees for agricultural loans and investments, marking its highest annual finance facilitation since inception.

The guarantees, which span agriculture and agribusiness value chains nationwide, have enabled partner financial institutions to extend credit to projects that would ordinarily fall outside their risk appetite, reinforcing lender confidence in Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

NIRSAL said the milestone underscores its growing success in de-risking agricultural value chains, improving access to finance, and advancing financial inclusion within the agribusiness ecosystem.

In recognition of its impact, the institution emerged MSME Agrifinance Enabler of the Year at the 2nd MSME Finance and CEO Awards, held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The awards celebrate innovation and excellence within Nigeria’s MSME landscape, particularly institutions driving access to finance.

Speaking at the ceremony, NIRSAL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sa’ad Hamidu, said the achievement reflects the effectiveness of structured risk-sharing models and strong partnerships with financial institutions.

“This milestone highlights the power of collaboration, sound risk management, and the resilience of Nigeria’s agribusiness entrepreneurs,” Hamidu said.

Represented by Mr. Akinola Baiyewu, Regional Head, South, Business Development Group, the managing director stressed that NIRSAL’s focus remains on value creation rather than accolades.

“Our goal is to draw the attention of stakeholders across the agrifinance value chain to NIRSAL’s value proposition for safe, profitable, and sustainable investments in agriculture,” he said.

NIRSAL’s partnerships with commercial banks and other lenders have supported activities across commodity export, agro-processing, input supply, primary production, storage, warehousing, and logistics.

Its technical assistance, field monitoring, and project-mapping protocols have continued to unlock financing opportunities across the agriculture-to-market continuum.

Reiterating NIRSAL’s role as a facilitator rather than a direct lender, Hamidu noted that while substantial capital exists to transform Nigeria’s agriculture sector, perceived risks have continued to deter lending.

He explained that the ₦100 billion milestone reflects a significant shift from hesitation to confidence, attributing the change to NIRSAL’s credit risk guarantees and robust risk management frameworks.

Financial institutions, the company said, are increasingly relying on these guarantees to scale agricultural portfolios, optimise capital deployment, and meet both commercial and development objectives.

To date, NIRSAL has signed 41 master agreements with financial counterparties committed to jointly financing agriculture and agribusiness.

The institution also disclosed progress in mobilising alternative finance, noting its role as a Delivery Partner to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for climate finance readiness.

It also expressed optimism that Nigeria would attract significant climate finance inflows in the near future.

Looking ahead to 2026, NIRSAL said it would continue to expand its finance facilitation footprint, promote climate-smart agriculture, and strengthen sector resilience.

“Our journey is far from over. We will continue to innovate, deepen partnerships, and scale solutions that unlock finance for Nigeria’s agriculture sector,” Hamidu stated.

Established by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), NIRSAL Plc is a non-bank financial institution, with the mandate of stimulating agricultural investment through risk-sharing, technical assistance, insurance, and innovative financing mechanisms.