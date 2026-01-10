NOSDRA DG seeks deliberate food production drive

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Chukwuemeka Woke, has called on Nigerians to place greater priority on food production, describing agriculture as a critical pillar of national development and economic stability.

Woke made the call while flagging off the harvest of yams from his farm located at Isiodu community in Emohua Local Council, Rivers State.

Speaking at the farm, the NOSDRA boss said increased food production was essential to meeting the needs of Nigeria’s growing population, reducing poverty and driving sustainable economic growth. He urged individuals, communities and governments at all levels to take agriculture more seriously beyond rhetoric.

According to him, food security should no longer be seen as the sole responsibility of rural farmers, but as a collective national obligation.

Woke said:“Food production is a critical component of national development. As a nation, we must recognise the importance of agriculture in driving economic growth and reducing poverty.

“We must all strive to produce more food to meet the needs of our growing population.”

He identified several challenges confronting farmers across the country, including limited access to finance, poor rural infrastructure and the growing impact of climate change.

Despite these constraints, Woke expressed optimism that Nigeria could achieve food security with the right mix of policies, institutional support and stakeholder collaboration.

The NOSDRA Director-General stressed that addressing food insecurity would require the combined efforts of government, the private sector and civil society, adding that deliberate actions must be taken to create an enabling environment that would encourage more Nigerians to engage in farming.

“Food production is not just a matter for farmers alone; it is a collective responsibility. We must work together to support farmers and increase productivity,” he said.

Woke also called for a deepened support for the agricultural sector through affordable financing, improved infrastructure and effective extension services.

He urged farmers to adopt best practices, including the use of improved seedlings, modern farming techniques and appropriate fertilisers to boost yields and enhance sustainability.

The yam harvest attracted traditional rulers, local farmers and other stakeholders from Emohua and neighbouring communities, who commended Woke for leading by example and investing personally in agriculture.

They described his initiative as a practical demonstration of commitment to food security and rural development.

Some of the farmers noted that Woke’s farm had become a reference point for improved yam cultivation in the area, showcasing modern practices in production and post-harvest handling.