Ogun launches initiative to drive agricultural transformation

The Ogun State Government, under the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme, has inaugurated a Multi-stakeholder Agribusiness Forum (MAF), designed to strengthen private sector participation across the agricultural value chain, enhance the sustainability of agribusiness operations, and foster an enabling policy environment for agribusiness growth in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Bolu Owotomo, who disclosed this during a two-day high-level engagement on the establishment of the forum, explained that the MAF will ensure that SAPZ interventions deliver tangible benefits to farmers, especially youths and women. Owotomo reiterated Governor Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to agricultural transformation, food security, reducing rural poverty, and creating jobs.

The National Programme Coordinator, Dr Yusuf Kabir, who was represented by the National Rural Institution and Development Expert, Mr Abel Ameh, noted that the establishment of the MAF was intended to provide a structured platform for dialogue, coordination, and collaboration among key value chain actors from smallholder farmers to large processors, service providers, financiers, policymakers, and research institutions.

According to him, the mechanism is designed to strengthen value-chain linkages, foster joint problem-solving, and ensure that interventions within the SAPZ ecosystem remain aligned with the needs and aspirations of all stakeholders.

“This forum will catalyse inclusive growth, promoting shared ownership, transparency, and accountability in the implementation of SAPZ activities. It will also bridge the information gap between producers and markets, facilitate policy coherence, and accelerate the adoption of innovations that can make agribusiness in Ogun State more competitive and resilient,” Kabiru said.