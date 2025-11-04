Ondo cocoa farmers appeal to Aiyedatiwa over ‘crippling’ new forest policy

Cocoa farmers operating within Ondo State’s forest reserves on Tuesday appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, seeking an urgent review of the newly introduced forest farming policy in the state.

The farmers alleged that the new policy imposes “unsustainable” financial burdens and threatens their means of survival, describing it as unrealistic and burdensome.

According to the farmers in a petition addressed to the governor through their legal representative, Prof. Olugbenga Oke, Principal Partner of Lawville Legal Practice, there should be a compassionate review of the policy, which integrates a Polygon Mapping Initiative and an Agro-Forestry Programme designed to align with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).The aggrieved farmers maintained that under the policy, each farmer is required to pay N250,000 per hectare, comprising N150,000 for polygon mapping and N100,000 for agroforestry, as well as obtain a five-year farming permit.

They further noted that the Ministry of Agriculture recently increased the grading fee from N11,000 per tonne to N22,000 per kilo, stressing that the sharp increase translates to a levy of approximately ₦660,000 per trailer of cocoa, a cost they say is unsustainable for peasant farmers.The petition read in parts, “While our clients appreciate the State Government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and global trade standards, the financial and structural implications of the policy are deeply burdensome and threaten their livelihoods.

“Farmers have consistently paid 20,000 per hectare under the previous regime, demonstrating their commitment to regulatory compliance and sustainable practices.”Exporters in Ondo State have been mapping cocoa farmlands at no cost to farmers in free areas, often providing incentives. It is unclear why the state government cannot subsidise or reduce the cost of mapping for indigenous farmers.”The N100,000 levy for tree planting is excessive.

A measure of seeds capable of producing 1,000 trees costs only N5,000. This raises concerns about the fairness and transparency of the agroforestry component.

“While peasant farmers are offered only five-year permits, large-scale investors enjoy long-term leases at significantly lower per-hectare costs: JB Farms Ltd (Ore-Otulrele Forest Reserve): 14,000 hectares, 50-year permit, N50 million annually (N3,572/hectare). SAO Agro: 10,000 hectares, 80-year permit, N20 million annually (N2,000/hectare). Tropic Palm Oil Lad (Ute Owo Forest Reserve): 14,000 hectares, 40-year permit, N30 million annually (N2,150/hectare)”Cocoa trees have a productive lifespan of over 40 years.

It is unjust to restrict indigenous farmers – many of whom were previously unemployed – to a five-year permit while granting investors decades-long access.

“Farmers are solely responsible for access roads and other infrastructure in these forested areas, further compounding their financial strain. In light of the above, our clients respectfully request a downward review of the N250,000 per hectare levy to reflect the economic realities of peasant farmers.