Taraba commissions livestock facilities, distributes assets to farmers

The Taraba State Government has commissioned key livestock infrastructure and distributed productive assets to beneficiaries under the Wrld Bank supported Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), as part of efforts to strengthen food security and boost the livestock sector in the state.

The commissioning ceremony, held yesterday at the Veterinary Hospital Complex in Jalingo, was presided over by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Professor Nicholas Oliver Namessan.

Speaking, the commissioner described the initiative as a demonstration of the state government’s commitment to transforming the livestock sector to drive economic growth, improve livelihoods, and ensure sustainable food security.

Facilities commissioned, as noticed by The Guardian, include a Disease Surveillance Laboratory, a Solar-Powered Cold Chain Facility, an Artificial Insemination Centre, and a Milk Cooling Van.

According to the commissioner, the infrastructure will strengthen animal health systems, improve disease detection and control, enhance livestock productivity, and support the One Health approach linking animal, human, and environmental health.

He also announced the distribution of 200 fodder choppers and 30 motorcycles to livestock farmers and extension service providers, noting that the assets would improve feed processing, boost productivity, and enhance extension service delivery, especially in rural areas.

Namessan commended the L-PRES State Coordinating Office for effective project implementation and appreciated the Federal Government and development partners, particularly the World Bank, for their continued support.

He urged beneficiaries to make responsible use of the facilities and assets to ensure long-term benefits for their communities.

In his remarks, the State Project Coordinator, Mr. Hananiah G. Albert, said the commissioning marked a significant milestone in the implementation of L-PRES in Taraba State.

He explained that the project has made targeted investments across priority livestock value chains cattle, sheep and goats, poultry, and dairy across the state’s 16 local government areas.

Mr. Albert recalled that a similar exercise was conducted in November 2024, during which fodder choppers and pasture seeds were distributed to livestock cooperative groups, noting that the current programme builds on those earlier interventions.

He explained that the newly commissioned facilities were designed to address critical gaps in the livestock sector, including disease surveillance, vaccine storage, genetic improvement, dairy value chain development, and extension service delivery, addeding that the motorcycles would improve access to remote livestock communities, while the fodder choppers would enhance feed efficiency, particularly during the dry season.

The project coordinator disclosed that the L-PRES would soon enter into a Public-Private Partnership arrangement through a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure effective management and long-term sustainability of the facilities located within the Veterinary Hospital premises.

He assured stakeholders that more investments in infrastructure, capacity building, market systems, and resilience-focused interventions are planned for the remaining years of the project.

Both speakers applauded the leadership of governor Agbu Kefas and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a resilient, competitive, and inclusive livestock sector in Taraba State.