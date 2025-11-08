The Guardian postpones Green Gold 2025 Summit

The Green Gold Summit, an agriculture-based event scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, has been postponed.

The summit, from the stable of The Guardian Newspapers, was designed to drive consensus, innovation, and strategic partnerships toward transforming Nigeria’s agriculture sector into a foundation for food security, inclusive growth, and national stability.

While noting that a new date will be communicated to all stakeholders in due course, the organisers deeply expressed regret for any inconvenience the adjustment may cause participating institutions, corporate partners, and registered delegates.

However, The Guardian noted that the decision was taken in the best interest of all stakeholders, in a bid to ensure a more impactful, inclusive, and technically robust event experience.

“When convened, the Green Gold Summit will deliver a stronger engagement platform for policy, finance, and innovation leaders across the country’s agricultural value chain, ensuring greater alignment with national food security priorities and private sector transformation goals.

“The organisers remain grateful for the continued support and understanding of all partners and reaffirm their commitment to delivering a world-class policy and investment dialogue that will shape the future of Nigeria’s agro-economy.”