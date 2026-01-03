We are positioning Nigerian women as drivers of food security, export growth –PAWISCA

The Platform for African Women in Smart Climate Agriculture (PAWISCA) says it is positioning Nigerian women as drivers of food security, export growth and poverty alleviation.

Speaking at a thanksgiving programme for Nigeria and PAWISCA, the organisation’s Representative in Nigeria, Bola Oyegbami, who said the gathering was both spiritual and strategic, noted that PAWISCA now has 45 African countries as members, with the continental leadership adopting Nigeria’s structure as a model for other nations.

“Presently in Nigeria, we need prayers. We are in a war,” Oyegbami said. “But when we thank God, we are holding Him fast. That is why we are thanking God for Nigeria.”

She noted that in the last three years, several states have advanced export-ready products through PAWISCA, working closely with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Oyegbami said the NEPC, under its CEO, Mrs. Ayeni, has recognised PAWISCA as a rare institution with presence across the country, active in training, exhibitions and value addition.

“We are in the 36 states, with female local council coordinators and some male members,” she said. “It is a women-led initiative focused on farming and export, but also fashion and creative industries.”

From Aso Oke transformed into modern suits, to Igbo weaving adapted for global markets, PAWISCA members are rebranding tradition for income. In agriculture and food processing, the organisation is promoting innovation such as powdered egusi, black soup concentrates, plant-based creams and instant local meals, all processed, packaged and registered with NAFDAC for local sale and export.

“These are products that sell abroad. They bring in foreign exchange and directly address poverty,” Oyegbami said, adding that Lagos alone accounts for multiple approved products, while about eight states are currently export-ready.

She disclosed that PAWISCA’s African leadership plans financial support through an Ecobank structure, tied strictly to proof of production and training.

“You don’t just give money. People must show what they have produced and where they are exporting to,” she said, citing examples of cassava-to-ethanol and soya bean processing projects already approved by laboratories and universities.

Training for farmers and exporters, she added, begins in January, with a published timetable. With over 5,000 members nationwide, PAWISCA continues to recruit through state and local government coordinators, encouraging Nigerians—especially women—to turn skills, farms and ideas into sustainable businesses.

PAWISCA Lagos State Coordinator and a member of the Board of Trustees, Prof. Lola George-Akoje at the event said PAWISCA is progressing with focus and ironically expecting quick money without fulfilling the requirements.

She disclosed that the organisation wants to see things that people are doing and support them contrary to Nigerians mentality.

“We are just taking off and a lot of people are just getting to understand this. PAWISCA is mainly interested in projects that would be tested and support when it comes to exportation for farmers to make more money.

If you are a farmer, let’s see what you are growing, the way you can package it and process it and make more money and the organization will encourage you and come to your aid when it comes to exportation.

“Farmers should be able to come up with cassava by-products like ethanol among others while the organisation also gets involved in fashion or anything that has to do with African culture such as ‘adire’ and the rest of them.

“Year 2026 is definitely going to be a better year for Nigeria and from January there is the likelihood of releasing money to qualified farmers among others.”