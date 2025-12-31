ALCMAN to launch automated spare parts platform in 2026

Nigeria’s automotive industry is set for a significant boost as the Automotive Local Content Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (ALCMAN) has concluded plans to launch an automated platform next year to guarantee seamless access to locally-produced vehicle spare parts.

The Chairman of ALCMAN, Anselm Ilekuba, disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) awards night held in Lagos.

Ilekuba said the initiative underscored ALCMAN’s growing role in supporting Nigeria’s automotive value chain, particularly in meeting local content and component manufacturing requirements.

According to him, ALCMAN members are fully prepared to meet the needs of vehicle assemblers operating.

“Component manufacturers are the life wire of assemblers. Without us, quality after-sales service would be severely compromised,” he said.

“The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) entrusted us with the critical responsibility of addressing a recurring concern from Nigerians – whether assemblers have readily available parts for their vehicles.”

He explained that, in collaboration with the NADDC, the ALCMAN has developed a robust digital solution scheduled for rollout in 2026. The automated platform is to enable assemblers to upload and showcase available spare parts in real time, allowing users to access information across the ecosystem at the click of a button.

“All NADDC-registered assemblers, alongside ALCMAN members, are already aligning their production processes to meet after-sales service demands and qualify for inclusion in a credible replacement parts system, as the industry gradually phases out imported components,” Ilekuba noted.