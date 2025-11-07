AMMBAN clocks 10, seeks growth of financial inclusion

Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) is set to celebrate a decade of championing financial inclusion in the country.To this end, the organisation has finalised plans to hold its ninth national conference and 10th anniversary celebration on November 12th and 13th, 2025, in Gombe state.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, acting national president of AMMBAN, Obioha Oti, said: “This pre-conference is not just another event, but a celebration of vision, resilience, partnership, and progress, the very values that have sustained AMMBAN through a decade of growth and service to Nigeria’s financial inclusion ecosystem.”

Represented by the acting Vice President, Yusuf Adeyemo, Oti noted, “our agents have been the foot soldiers of financial inclusion, bringing banking closer to the people and supporting the Central Bank’s cashless policy. What we have achieved in 10 years shows that agency banking is not just a business, it is a national service.”

To him, “we are opening a new chapter in AMMBAN’s history, one that goes beyond agency banking to touch the very lives of our members. Through our partnership with Buildbay, we want our agents to become proud landowners and investors in their own future.”

He also announced support for the first 200 registered members, who expressed interest in the Buildbay initiative. Concerning the conference, Oti added, “Our ninth national conference and 10th anniversary celebration will be a landmark event, one that will showcase our collective achievements, renew our sense of purpose, and strengthen our unity as the voice of mobile money and bank agents across Nigeria.”