ARCON inducts 45 practitioners as fellows

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has inducted 44 practitioners as new fellows of the advertising profession. Speaking at the induction ceremony in Lagos, the Director-General of ARCON, Olalekan Fadolapo, described the fellowship status as the highest professional recognition in the advertising industry, urging the newly inducted fellows to uphold integrity and serve as mentors to younger practitioners.

According to him, the selection committee worked diligently for over three months to arrive at the final list of inductees. He promised that ARCON will implement the recommendation to review and improve the fellowship criteria to reflect current realities.

Fadolapo also said that the management had commenced moves to enhance the value and relevance of the fellowship title. Also speaking at the event, the President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, Lanre Adisa, congratulated the new fellows, saying the recognition reflected their significant contributions to the growth and credibility of the Nigerian advertising industry.

Adisa urged the inductees to continue promoting creativity, professionalism, and ethical standards in their respective fields, noting that the current era presents both challenges and opportunities for the industry.

The Chairman of the Fellowship Selection Committee, Mr. Emmanuel Ajufo, disclosed that 48 applications were received, out of which 45 candidates were deemed to have met the rigorous criteria. He commended the inductees for their dedication, imploring them to remain torchbearers of ethical advertising practice.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the newly inducted Fellows, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Abisoye Fagade, who appreciated ARCON for the honour bestowed on them, vowed the inductees would remain committed to advancing the ideals of professionalism and excellence within the marketing communications ecosystem.