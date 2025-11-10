ARN Foods redeems ₦3.86bn series 1 commercial paper ahead of maturity

ARN Foods Limited has announced the successful early redemption of its ₦3.8 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) issued under its ₦5 billion CP Programme.

A statement by the company on Monday said the CP was originally scheduled to mature on November 10, 2025, however, it fully repaid all investors on November 7, 2025, ahead of maturity.

ARN Foods noted that the timely redemption “underscores its strong liquidity position and commitment to sound financial management, reaffirming its dedication to transparency and investor confidence within the Nigerian debt capital market.”

Commenting on the development, Mr. Nola Adetola, the chairman of ARN Foods, said:

“This redemption is a testament to our credibility, operational excellence, and commitment to maintaining investor trust. We continue to build a business anchored on transparency, resilience, and sustainability.”

“We are deeply grateful to our institutional investors for their continued confidence in ARN Foods Limited. Our sincere thanks also go to Pathway Advisors Limited, our Financial Adviser, Transaction Sponsor, and Lead Arranger, for their professional guidance and unwavering support throughout this process.,” he added.

Adekunle Alade, founder/CEO of Pathway Advisors Limited, added: “Pathway Advisors is proud to have served as Financial Adviser, Transaction Sponsor, and Lead Arranger to ARN Foods Limited. The company’s prompt settlement of its ₦3.8 billion Series 1 obligations highlights its sound financial discipline and strong business fundamentals.”u

“The recent SEC approval of ARN Foods’ ₦15 billion Commercial Paper Programme further demonstrates its financial strength, operational efficiency and reliability.”

Mr. Alade reaffirmed Pathway Advisors’ continued commitment to leveraging its capital market expertise in supporting ARN Foods Limited and other reputable mid-market firms seeking sustainable funding solutions within the Nigerian capital market.