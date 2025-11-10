$1trn economy can’t be achieved without aviation industry

The Federal Government cannot achieve its ambitious $1 trillion economy without the development of the country’s aviation industry, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, has said.

Speaking on Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja, during the inaugural flight of United Nigeria to Accra, Ghana, from Abuja, Nigeria, Okonkwo stated that the country’s airlines require the government’s support to sustain their operations.

According to Okonkwo, the continuous granting of loans to indigenous airlines at double-digit interest rates was inhibiting the carriers from competing with their counterparts worldwide.

Okonkwo expressed that the aviation industry was a catalyst for economic development and could only thrive with the support of the government.

The United Nigeria Airlines boss emphasised that the presence of Nigerian airlines in regional and international routes would save the country from capital flight and reduce pressure on the naira.

Okonkwo, however, lauded the current government, led by President Bola Tinubu, for developing positive policies that aided the growth of the airlines, stressing that without these policies, the original flight to Accra would not have been possible.

He added, “We don’t want grants or free money from the government. What we need is just loans at single-digit interest rates. We have a Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, who has been working to implement the government’s policies for the sector. Besides, we have a National Assembly that is supporting the sector.

“We have survived the foreign exchange crisis in Nigeria. Having survived the storm, we are now cruising. We intend to open more routes after this Ghanaian route. We need to let the world know that one of the safest aviation industries in the globe is in Nigeria. Our pilots are qualified, while industry regulations are strictly adhered to.”

Also, the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Baba Ahmed, in his comment, congratulated United Nigeria for choosing Accra as its first regional route.

Ahmed explained that the commencement of the flight had further enhanced competition on the route, stressing that it would give the flying public more choices between the two countries.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, encouraged Nigerians to patronise indigenous airlines.

He also called for collaboration and cooperation among the nation’s carriers, saying that it would lead to more productive and increased revenue generation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, reiterated that the government would continue to support indigenous business, including airlines.

He emphasised that most of the requests of the operators were being attended to by the government and assured that the government’s policies would be geared towards growing domestic investors.