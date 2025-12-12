Detty December triggers surge in e-hailing airport taxis

As Nigeria kicks off its globally-celebrated ‘Detty December’ season, ride-hailing platform, Bolt, has recorded a significant surge in airport trips, signalling increased arrivals of Nigerians in the diaspora, tourists and other holiday travellers.

Internal mobility data from Bolt showed that airport trips increased sharply between November 20 and December 5, with Lagos recording a 14.9 per cent rise and Abuja experiencing a 17.56 per cent increase during the period.

The trend marks the start of one of the busiest travel periods of the year, as travellers flock in for concerts, weddings, festivals, nightlife, and family reunions.

Bolt’s airport trips typically rise in December as cities become hubs for nightlife, tourism, and end-of-year celebrations. With more travellers arriving daily, the company said it has ensured increased driver availability around airports, improved pick-up efficiency and strengthened safety communication for both riders and drivers.

Head of Regulatory and Policy Africa at Bolt, Weyinmi Aghadiuno, noted that the growth underscored the platform’s role as a trusted mobility partner during peak travel seasons.

Aghadiuno also expressed delight in seeing more people come into Nigeria to enjoy the festivities, stressing that its goal was to make their arrival as smooth as possible.

“Whether it’s riders heading from the airport to their hotels, events or family homes, Bolt remains committed to providing reliable, convenient, and safe mobility throughout the festive season.

“This season is all about connection, reuniting with loved ones and experiencing the best of Nigerian entertainment. Bolt is here to help people get to the heart of that experience, starting from the moment they land,” he said.

With more travellers expected throughout December, Bolt anticipates continued growth in airport rides throughout the festive period and is committed to maintaining seamless operations across all the cities where it operates.