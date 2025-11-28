FG designates Uyo Airport for international

THE Federal Government has officially designated the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo as an international airport.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made the announcement in Abuja.

Keyamo said that the decision followed his inspection of the airport’s facilities about a year ago, noting that the state’s investment in infrastructure meets global aviation standards.

According to him, the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility under construction at the airport is 95 per cent completed and is expected to become one of the country’s best. He added that the 3.6-kilometre runway exceeds the length of runways at some existing international airports, while the terminal building is fully equipped to process international passengers.

The minister said: “What the governor met and continued is a hidden gem for this sector. There is no reason why we should not designate Uyo Airport as an international airport to process international passengers.”

Keyamo said all necessary stakeholders, including the Nigeria Customs Service, Immigration Service, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and other relevant agencies, would be engaged to complete the transition process.

He announced that a joint committee comprising officials of the Ministry of Aviation, Akwa Ibom State Government and all relevant agencies will be established to determine the commencement date for international operations.

“From today, we have designated it as an international airport. What is left is to set up a committee, including all the agencies, to come up with the date for operations to begin,” he said.

Keyamo added that the permanent secretary of the ministry will lead the multi-agency team, with each aviation agency deploying the required technical personnel.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, in his remarks, commended the Federal Government for officially designating the Victor Attah International Airport as an international facility, saying the move aligns with the state’s long-term aviation and economic development plans.

He expressed appreciation for the recognition, noting that the state had consistently invested in world-class aviation infrastructure and was prepared to complement the federal government’s efforts.

He praised Keyamo for his responsiveness to the state’s requests and his commitment to strengthening the private-sector-driven aviation ecosystem being developed in Akwa Ibom.