NCAA certifies Kano, Port Harcourt Int’l Airports

One hundred years after its establishment, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and the Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, while presenting the aerodrome certificates to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, said the issuance of the certificates marks a major step toward strengthening aviation safety and regulatory compliance in the country.

According to him, the certification followed months of inspections and regulatory engagements, during which the NCAA issued Corrective Action Notices to FAAN.

He explained that FAAN subsequently submitted and implemented Corrective Action Plans to address identified gaps at both airports.

Najomo noted that the certification process was conducted in line with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, Part 12, Volume I, which domesticate the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 14, Volume I.

He said with the latest approvals, the number of certified international airports in Nigeria has increased to four out of the country’s five designated international airports.

The previously certified airports are the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The NCAA boss added that plans are underway to ensure that the remaining international airports, Enugu and Maiduguri, are certified as soon as possible.

Najomo stated that MAKIA and the Port Harcourt airport have met the required safety standards, operate compliant procedures, and possess functional safety management systems, with no significant safety concerns outstanding.

He explained that aerodrome certification is a globally recognised assurance of safety and operational compliance, adding that it improves airports’ risk profiles, enhances investor confidence, and can result in more favourable insurance terms for operators and service providers.

While commending the FAAN Managing Director and her team, Najomo stressed that aerodrome certification is not an end in itself, but the beginning of a continuous cycle of compliance and safety improvement.

In her remarks, FAAN Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, described the certification of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and the Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt, as a testament to resilience, dedication, and strong inter-agency cooperation in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

She said the achievement followed a rigorous and sometimes challenging process involving detailed inspections, extensive engagement, and the implementation of corrective action plans in collaboration with the NCAA.

Kuku highlighted key initiatives undertaken to achieve certification, including runway rehabilitation works, the implementation of a robust safety management system, and the strengthening of emergency response capabilities such as firefighting equipment and medical response planning.

She assured the NCAA of FAAN’s commitment to addressing outstanding items in the corrective action plans, noting that dedicated teams have been activated to resolve all pending issues with urgency.

FAAN stated that the certification of the two international airports represents a strategic milestone for Nigeria’s aviation growth, boosting airline confidence, assuring passengers of enhanced safety standards, and improving Nigeria’s global aviation standing.