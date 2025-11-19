NCAA fines Qatar Airways ₦5 million over passenger rights

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has fined Qatar Airways ₦5 million for multiple breaches of consumer protection rules, according to a statement issued by the authority’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu.

In a post on X, Achimugu accused the airline of treating Nigerian passengers and the NCAA with contempt while failing to comply with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, which governs passenger rights.

He cited a recent incident involving a cabin crew allegation that a male passenger touched her inappropriately during boarding for a Lagos–Doha–US flight.

The NCAA said the incident was never reported in Lagos but only raised after the aircraft landed in Doha, where the passenger was arrested and detained for about 18 hours.

According to the regulator, the airline compelled him to sign a document written solely in Arabic language he could not read and fined him before refusing to allow him to continue his journey.

He later purchased a new ticket on another carrier, suffering financial loss and reputational damage.

Achimugu said that when the NCAA summoned the airline’s country manager to discuss the case, only junior staff members appeared.

He also alleged that Qatar Airways ignored a formal letter of investigation and failed to respond to other passenger complaints escalated by the Consumer Protection Department.

“This behaviour stops now,” the NCAA said, stressing that international bilateral air service agreements do not exempt airlines from complying with Nigerian consumer protection laws.

Achimugu warned that stiff penalties would be imposed on carriers that repeatedly violate the rules.

The fine comes amid increased enforcement actions by the regulator. In recent months, several airlines — including Royal Air Maroc, Ethiopian Airways, Air Peace, Arik Air and Aero Contractors have faced sanctions for delayed refunds, baggage mishandling and failure to communicate with the NCAA.

Kenya Airways recently paid a fine after investigations into passenger treatment, following a similar enforcement process by the regulator.

Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, enforced by the authority’s Consumer Protection Department, requires airlines to treat passengers fairly, process refunds promptly, provide care when necessary and respond quickly to complaints.

NCAA said the sanctions are designed to be corrective rather than punitive. “These enforcement actions are not meant just to punish, but to ensure airlines improve their services to Nigerian travellers,” Achimugu said.

Legal analysts note that the NCAA has broad powers under Nigerian aviation law, including investigating complaints, imposing financial penalties and suspending airline operating certificates when necessary.

The regulator warned that further sanctions may follow if Qatar Airways does not respond satisfactorily to its letter of investigation.

Achimugu added that the NCAA remains committed to protecting passengers and ensuring that all airlines operating in Nigeria adhere strictly to consumer protection standards.