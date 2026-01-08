NCAA threatens stiffer sanctions on airlines over flight delays

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened stiffer sanctions on airlines across the country over unnecessary flight delays.

NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, issued the threat through a statement posted on his official X handle on Thursday.

“We will be pushing for stiffer penalties against domestic airlines for chronic delays. We have protected operators, stood for them, explained for them, been insulted for them, and supported them because it is the right thing to do. Majority of flight disruptions are not caused by the airlines, but recent events justify the need for heavier ramifications where there is recurrent inefficiency,” Achimugu wrote.

“The natural law of nature is that when an industry is supported by government in the way that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done; in the way that the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN has done; in the way that the DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo has done; in the way that our Consumer Protection Department has done, the least expectation of reciprocity is for remarkable improvements to reflect in flight operations and some other aspects.”

Achimugu stated that one understands, and has reiterated the challenging operating environment that operators have to meander in an industry that is starting to improve in terms of policies driven by the “Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development (read the CTC Practice Direction, IDERA, Consumer Protection awareness, etc) but there are some lapses that are inexcusable.”

Speaking further, the NCAA director said: “Immeasurable times, I have stressed the need for airlines to improve communication during flight delays and cancellations. I have stressed the need to comply with the regulations in the areas of HOTAC and First Needs Compensation.”

He argued that the failure to manage information properly, as well as poor passenger handling, has been responsible for the majority of passenger violence at airport terminals across Nigeria.

Achimugu made reference to an incident in the United States, saying: “Not too long ago, the US authorities fined Jet Blue airline to the tune of TWO MILLION DOLLARS for “chronic delayed flights,” the first of its kind in the US.”

He added that regulations may evolve as challenges take expression and impact the industry, while reiterating that the NCAA is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders, however, a review that strengthens the authority to enforce compliance for both passengers and operators has to be done.