NCAA trains new flight standards officers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is holding a five-day intensive indoctrination training for the first batch of its newly-recruited officers into the Flight Standards Group (FSG).

The induction ceremony, which began on Monday, is expected to come to an end today at the agency’s Lagos regional office annexe training hall at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

Commenting on the induction training, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Chris Najomo, said that the indoctrination programme, together with several in-house trainings so far conducted, was a testament to the NCAA management’s priority on staff development and technical proficiency across the FSG directorates.

He said the FSG directorates, as the technical backbone of the NCAA, must be staffed with highly skilled and qualified professionals.

Najomo explained that the FSG Indoctrination was a mandatory programme designed to satisfy the requirements of Training Category One under the NCAA Inspector Training System (ITS).

He urged participants to remain attentive, engage actively and fully utilise the opportunity to deepen their professional competence.

Also, his welcome address, the Director, Airworthiness and Chairman of the FSG, Godwin Balang, expressed profound appreciation to Najomo for his consistent support and active participation in all indoctrination programmes.

Balang assured the group’s commitment to professionalism and excellence in the discharge of its regulatory responsibilities.

In her remarks, the Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr Anastasia Gbem, underscored the enormous responsibility of the NCAA as the sole regulator of civil aviation in Nigeria.

She noted that the authority had recorded significant milestones in the most recent years owing to the exemplary leadership of the DGCA.

The FSG comprises directorates within the NCAA exercising joint safety oversight responsibilities, including the Directorate of Airworthiness, Directorate of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Directorate of Operations, Licensing and Training Standards as well as the Directorate of Legal Services and Company Secretary (DLS&CS).